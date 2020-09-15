Win $40K to Use for Education Savings, School Expenses or Student Loans in Sootchy's Sweepstakes

An immigrant from Lagos, Nigeria, Adefeso worked three jobs to self-fund his Harvard MBA, yet still had significant loans to repay. His passion to make college debt-free, especially for underserved students, inspired him to develop Sootchy—an AI-powered digital platform to help families maximize 529 plans to pay education costs from K-12 to college.

To highlight his mission and the importance of diversity and inclusion in tech, Adefeso formally announced the $40K sweepstakes and the upcoming launch of Sootchy during TechCrunch Disrupt 2020. He sponsored the inaugural Include Reception at the conference, the first Include event as TechCrunch launches the program to promote diversity in the tech world.

During the virtual Include Reception, Adefeso spoke to the existing disparity in wealth, and lack of education funds, for underserved communities, and led a roundtable discussion on diversity in the tech industry.

With the Sootchy Sweepstakes, Adefeso hopes to make a lasting and life-changing impact in one student's life. To enter the Sootchy Sweepstakes, visit www.sootchy.com/sweepstakes. Follow two simple steps to enter the Sweepstakes*:

Sign up for the Sweepstakes by entering general contact info. Refer friends to increase chances of winning. Each referral earns another contest entry.

* NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF MONEY IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS SWEEPSTAKES. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF MONEY WILL NOT IMPROVE THE CHANCES OF WINNING.

The "Sootchy College Tuition Giveaway" Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes") is intended for legal residents of the United States of America ("USA") (excluding residents of Florida & New York) and shall only be construed and evaluated according to U.S. law and applicable state law. For additional Sweepstakes rules, visit the website.

About Sootchy: Sootchy is a simple, user-friendly fintech app that allows families to save money for their children's education by opening 529 college savings plans, within minutes, right through the app. With a built-in, enhanced gifting platform that lets family and friends contribute to children's 529 college savings plans and maximize them further, it can be especially helpful in underserved communities. Less than 30% of Americans know what a 529 plan is, and only 13% use them because they have traditionally been difficult to setup and manage, recent studies show. Sootchy's five-minute set up and easy-access money management tools simplify the process and make tech-enhanced financial planning, the power of community and tax-efficient incentives to combat student debt, now at a historic high of almost $1.7 trillion, accessible to all. Sootchy is a fully accredited and registered advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

