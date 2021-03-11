Win a Space Education Bundle from PCG, the Aldrin Family Foundation, and NCBCE: Enter by April 15

ASHEVILLE, N.C. and RALEIGH, N.C., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education leaders, Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG), the Aldrin Family Foundation, and the North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE) are proud to announce their partnership for an upcoming contest (open from March 15 to April 15). Together, they have donated Space Education bundles valued at $5,000 each to the contest for fifth through eighth grade North Carolina science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) educators!

PCG, in partnership with the Aldrin Family Foundation, provide Space Education bundles that include a unique curriculum (K-12 options), gigantic Mars and Moon learning maps, robots, and Space camps that can be taught or implemented virtually or with a hybrid approach. These tools are designed to inspire and empower students in the field of space exploration. According to Dr. Andy Aldrin, CEO of The Aldrin Family Foundation, "The first crew to explore Mars are in America's classrooms today." Learn more about these space education offerings and ways schools are using them to enrich students and increase engagement in this YouTube video.

At the heart of these offerings, Tony McLean Brown, Director of Strategic Investments at PCG and board member of the North Carolina State University Institute of Emerging Issues (NCSU IEI) said, "Our partnership with the Aldrin Family Foundation drives learning and academic success and allows local school districts to prepare their students to compete globally in the space entrepreneurship arena. But in the end, what makes this partnership most exciting is students love thinking, talking, dreaming, reading, and learning about space."

Through this exciting contest, North Carolina fifth through eighth grade educators have an opportunity to win their choice of either a Moon bundle or a Mars bundle. These interactive packages include the Mimio MyBot educational robotics system, a Lunar or Mars Pro Globe with augmented reality technology, and many other STEM resources.

As Space Education encourages the exploration of space-related STEM careers for students, NCBCE's partnership is invaluable to this contest as well. NCBCE focuses on integrating the business community within K-12 so that appropriate curriculum and apprenticeships can lead qualified candidates from North Carolina's K-12 school systems to higher education and employers in the state. PCG and the Aldrin Family Foundation are pleased to share the mission of providing premiere STEM education curriculum and resources to our future space explorers.

Applying to win a Moon or Mars bundle for a North Carolina classroom (fifth through eighth grade) is both quick and convenient. Click here to complete the online application. The contest is open from March 15 to April 15.

(Disclaimer: PCG will not receive any benefit from this prize being awarded to a certain district.)

