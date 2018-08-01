Win a Year's Worth of Chicken and PERDUE® Food Truck Pop-Up Party

Three grand prize winners will be the talk of the town as they host 100 of their closest friends at a 4-hour long private PERDUE® pop-up party. Anticipated to be hosted at a nearby location to the prize winner's residence, the party will include delicious chicken recipes served from the PERDUE® Food Truck, side dishes and soft drinks, seating for guests and entertainment!

The PERDUE® "Something Big is Coming" Sweepstakes period begins August 1, 2018 and concludes September 16, 2018. Consumers can follow along on Perdue's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PerdueChicken or Perdue's Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/perduechicken for Sweepstakes-related posts providing weekly code words. To enter for a chance to win, visit the Perdue® "Something Big is Coming" Sweepstakes page at https://www.PERDUE.com/topsecret and enter the current entry period's code word and complete the registration process. There are six entry periods and the winner for each period will be notified soon after the period closes. Grand prize winners will be randomly chosen from the cumulative entrant pool during the sweepstakes period. The odds of winning are based on the number of eligible entries received.

For complete official sweepstakes rules, eligibility and requirements, visit https://perdue.com/pdfs/promo-offiicial-rules.pdf.

About Perdue Foods



The PERDUE® brand is the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., with a full lineup of no-antibiotics-ever products under the PERDUE®, PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® and PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® brands, and USDA certified organic chicken the PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Organic and PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANICS™ brands. We're recognized as the first to successfully market chicken by branding and advertising a product measurably superior to the competition, and we've been innovating ever since. All of our chickens are fed an all-vegetarian diet with no animal by-products. They're cared for in a clean, safe environment, and our programs are verified by the USDA. We've led the way in raising healthy poultry without antibiotics, and we're setting new standards for animal care. Learn more at www.perdue.com.

