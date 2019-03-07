Win Chill Cold Storage Holds Ribbon Cutting for Phase Two of a 330,000 Sq. Ft. State-of-the-Art Cold Storage Distribution Facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Win Chill Cold Storage celebrates the completion of the second phase of a 330,000 square foot cold storage distribution center in Sioux Falls, SD, bringing in over 100 new jobs to the area. What makes the new 57-foot tall distribution center unique is that it is cold, very cold. Freezers with temperatures from 0°F to -20°F hold over 54,500 pallet positions, storing frozen protein products and servicing food manufacturers in a 200-mile radius.

L to R: Sam Tippmann, Partner, Tippmann Innovation; Jeff Davis, President, Win Chill Cold Storage.; Jason Marquardt, Managing Partner, Win Chill Cold Storage; Rob Adams, Partner, Tippmann Innovation 300,000 sq. ft. cold storage distribution center in Sioux Falls, SD

"The first 205,000 square foot warehouse was only open for a year and our customers approached us needing more space. For phase two we added an additional 125,000 square feet of freezer storage." - Jeff Davis, president at Win Chill Cold Storage

Tippmann Innovation, Fort Wayne, IN, was the contractor for the initial project, so with their staff and construction teams already in place, they were able to continue a seamless transition to build the phase two expansion without disrupting existing operations. Along with providing construction and engineering expertise, Tippmann installed 812 pallets of QuickFreeze™ In-Rack Freezing System ("QF+").

"Adding QF+ to our facility gives us a huge advantage. It cuts down our freeze time by 25%-30% in a lot of cases, depending on the product," said Davis.

Win Chill's benefit to the community extends beyond the 100+ new jobs it brings to the area. In many ways, it is part of international and national trade lanes, whereby they can move high volumes of frozen products throughout the U.S. Win Chill serves regional companies but also acts as a geographical hub of logistics activities attracting labor, truckers, and logistics service companies. It sits on the intersection of I-90 and I-29, services BNSF Railway, and is in close proximity of the Sioux Falls airport. The new warehouse contains 25 drive-through dock doors and 5 rail doors. It exemplifies a food distribution center characterized by low transportation costs and high transportation service level.

"Located in such close proximity to a major interstates and rail service make Sioux Falls the perfect location for this type of project. We have really enjoyed working with Jeff Davis and the partnership team in making Win Chill a hub for cold storage distribution." - Rob Adams, partner at Tippmann Innovation

To learn more about this project visit: https://www.ticold.com/win-chill-phase-2/

About Tippmann Innovation: Tippmann Innovation is an award winning specialty, industrial cold storage builder that develops buildings around a business plan, ensuring that an investment becomes a profit center. Tippmann Innovation utilizes time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business, and are designed to maximize profitability through fully integrating operations and supply chain, by design. Tippmann Innovation provides a full suite of cold storage construction services, including master site planning and operations guidance. Tippmann Innovation's technologies include the Patented QF+ In-Rack freezing and thawing system, coupled with the T2™ spacer that creates the fastest system available. Tippmann Innovation has offices in Indiana, Illinois, and Florida.

