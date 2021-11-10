Winc, Inc. Prices $22.0 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winc, Inc. (NYSE American: WBEV) (the "Company" or "Winc"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 1,692,308 shares of common stock at an offering price of $13.00 per share. The shares are expected to trade on NYSE American under the ticker symbol "WBEV" beginning November 11, 2021. Winc expects the initial public offering to close on November 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Winc is one of the fastest growing at scale wineries in the United States, fueled by the joint capabilities of its data-driven brand development strategy paired with a true omni-channel distribution network. Winc plans to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes.

Spartan Capital Securities LLC and Revere Securities LLC are joint book runners of the offering. Winc has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 253,846 additional shares at the IPO price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to the securities sold in the initial public offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 10, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus related to this offering may be obtained from Spartan Capital Securities LLC, 45 Broadway, New York, NY 10006, or, or by telephone at 212-293-0123, or by email at [email protected] or by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the IPO. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

