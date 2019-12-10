Winchester Homes Honored with 2 Silver Awards at The Nationals

The awards are presented by the National Sales and Marketing Council, part of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). The event is co-sponsored by Wells Fargo Home Mortgage.

"The Nationals are the most prestigious awards of their kind, setting the benchmark for innovations in new home design, marketing and sales," said Linda Hebert, chairperson of the Nationals. "NAHB's commitment to recognizing originality, imagination and success has been exemplified by its award winners since the competition's inception."

Started in 1982 as the Institute of Residential Marketing, The Nationals award program continues to recognize superior new home sales and marketing achievements. With 61 categories across various disciplines of the new home industry, the awards honor excellence in product and community design, advertising, marketing and sales achievements by individuals and sales teams.

In each category, Winchester Homes is one of just five Silver Award recipients from across the United States and Canada. One Gold Award winner will be selected in each category from the Silver Award recipients.

"We are thrilled to learn that we've been selected among the very best for these highly competitive awards," Winchester Homes Director of Marketing Julie Dillon said. "Our new Design Center and website are a nod to our company's refreshed brand, which promises an exciting and easy experience for our customers. This recognition is further validation that the improvements we made are being noticed on an international level."

Winchester launched its new website in May, unveiling a bold new brand vision focused on empowering the home shopper. That idea is fully embodied in Winchester's new Design Studio, which opened in September. Based in the company's corporate offices in Park Potomac, this expansive studio allows home shoppers to browse a variety of cabinets, counters, cabinetry, fixtures, flooring and more, so they can design the home that truly reflects their style.

Winchester Homes builds new homes across Maryland and Northern Virginia, ranging from urban townhomes to luxury single family homes in amenity-filled, master-planned communities.

About Winchester® Homes

For four decades, Winchester Homes, Inc. has provided homebuyers with expertly crafted and highly personalized homes. Today, there are more than 20,000 Winchester homes in the Mid-Atlantic region, with multiple single-family and townhome communities in Maryland and Northern Virginia. Winchester Homes' unique homebuilding process is focused on delivering superior, quality design for its buyers. Winchester Homes was awarded a 2018 Nationals℠ Silver Award by the NAHB National Sales and Marketing Council. The company is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of premium regional homebuilders. TRI Pointe Group is one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S. and was recognized as 2014 Developer of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine and 2015 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. For more information about Winchester Homes, please visit www.WinchesterHomes.com/ .

Winchester is a registered trademark and is used with permission.

Contact: Julie Dillon

Phone: (301) 803-4722

Email: Julie.Dillon@whihomes.com

SOURCE Winchester Homes

Related Links

http://www.WinchesterHomes.com

