WinCup Now Producing and Shipping phade® Marine Biodegradable Straws

"Phade® represents WinCup's commitment to the environment and our customers. We are the first manufacturer in the U.S. to successfully develop commercially sellable straws from this unique material and straws are just the first step," said Brad Laporte, WinCup's Chief Executive Officer. "We will soon be announcing many other foodservice and consumer products using this groundbreaking new material that will expand and complement our existing product line."

On August 21, 2020, the Bioplastics Division of the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) announced WinCup and Danimer Scientific as the joint winners of the 2020 Innovation in Bioplastics Award for their development of phade®.

WinCup is actively shipping customer orders for phade® straws and stirrers throughout the United States. "Consumers' reactions to this innovative new product have been extremely positive. Phade® has rescued them from the soggy straw experience," said Michael Winters, WinCup's President and Chief Revenue Officer. "If you are ready for a relevant sustainable straw option that does not sacrifice performance, then ask for the phade® blue straw."

Danimer Scientific's Nodax™ PHA has been certified by TUV AUSTRIA as marine biodegradable and soil biodegradable, home and industrial compostable, and is 100% bio-based.

WinCup, which is headquartered in Stone Mountain, Georgia, has recently been acquired by Atar Capital, a Los Angeles based global private equity investment firm. WinCup is a leading manufacturer of traditional and sustainable disposable cups, bowls, containers, lids, and straws. The company's eight manufacturing locations are committed to high-quality products and superior customer service. To learn more, please visit www.wincup.com and www.phadeproducts.com.

