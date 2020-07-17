Wind Automation Industry Assessment and Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wind Automation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wind Automation market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.3% during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are rising requirement for renewable energy, high return on investment (ROI), increasing efforts to control carbon emissions and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising requirement for renewable energy

3.1.2 High return on investment (ROI)

3.1.3 Increasing efforts to control carbon emissions

3.1.4 Growth opportunities/investment opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Wind Automation Market, By Product

4.1 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

4.2 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

4.3 Distributed Control System (DCS)

4.4 Geared Motors and Drives



5 Wind Automation Market, By Geography

5.1 North America

5.2 Europe

5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4 Middle East

5.5 Latin America

5.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



6 Key Player Activities

6.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

6.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

6.3 Product Launch & Expansions

6.4 Other Activities



7 Leading Companies

7.1 Siemens AG

7.2 Schneider Electric SE

7.3 General Electric Co.

7.4 ABB Group

7.5 Bachmann electronic GmbH

7.6 Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A.

7.7 Emerson Electric Co.

7.8 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

7.9 Vestas Wind Systems A/S

7.10 Yokogawa Electric Co.

7.11 Regal Beloit Co.

7.12 Omron Corporation

7.13 Mitsubishi Electric Co.

7.14 Honeywell International Inc.

7.15 General electric Company



