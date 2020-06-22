Wind Creek Bethlehem Announces Reopening Date

"We are thrilled to announce the reopening of our property on June 29 th ," said Kathy McCracken, EVP & General Manager of Wind Creek Bethlehem. "Wind Creek Hospitality has crafted a reopening plan that includes utilizing a gaming reservation system. This will help our team manage appropriate capacity in the building as well as providing a way to continuously clean the gaming floor throughout the day." Jay Dorris, President & CEO of Wind Creek Hospitality adds, "Just like your favorite restaurant on a Friday night, a reservation isn't required. But if you absolutely want to join us on a given day and time, reservations are available."

Wind Creek Bethlehem voluntarily closed to the public on March 15, 2020. During that time Wind Creek Hospitality worked with health officials to establish new policies to ensure that Guests can enjoy themselves safely. This includes temperature checks for all Guests & Team Members, and cloth masks or face coverings will be required for everyone. Guests are asked to bring their own mask. Players who do not have their own mask will be able to acquire one on property for a small donation supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley & Northeast PA. Lastly, smoking will only be allowed in an outdoor area located in the north parking lot.

The reservation system will be open to Guests by June 24th by visiting www.WindCreekCasino.com.

Reservations can also be made by calling (866) WIND-360 [866.946.3360] or a casino host. Details about all safety protocols are available at www.WindCreekStandard.com

