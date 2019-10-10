Wind Creek Bethlehem Celebrates Re-Branding

Wind Creek President/CEO Jay Dorris commented, "Our team has worked to preserve what makes the property a special part of the Bethlehem community while introducing the Wind Creek brand, our Wind Creek Rewards program and our focus towards guest service. We invite everyone to come visit and see why they belong at Wind Creek Bethlehem."

Grand opening festivities included performances by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians Tribal Dancers and a visit by Tribal Princesses. Elected officials and others from the community were welcomed by Tribal Chair Stephanie Bryan and PCI leadership. Other activities included a ribbon cutting, special gaming promotions and the announcement of WCB's $25,000 Charity Giving Contest winners.

Wind Creek Bethlehem represents a best-in-class, Las Vegas-style resort, located in the heart of the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania, approximately 80 miles from New York City. Amenities include: a 282-room AAA Four Diamond hotel; a 183,000 square foot casino floor featuring 3,000 slots and electronic table games, and 200 table games; numerous food and beverage outlets including three famed Emeril Lagasse restaurants; a 150,000 square foot retail mall; and a multi-purpose event center.

PCI Tribal Council Member and WCH VP of Business Development Arthur Mothershed remarked, "This is a proud day for our Tribe. We are pleased to be part of the Lehigh Valley community and look forward to continued expansion at this facility and offering additional jobs and economic growth to the surrounding areas."

WCH anticipates an immediate effort to expand the property to include construction of a 300-room hotel adjacent to the casino. WCH also plans to move forward with renovation of the existing Machine Shop 2.

About Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino, WindCreekCasino.com as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida. For more information, visit: https://windcreekhospitality.com/.

About the Poarch Band of Creek Indians

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama, operating as a sovereign nation with its own system of government and bylaws. The Tribe operates a variety of economic enterprises which employ thousands. For more information, visit: www.pci-nsn.gov.

