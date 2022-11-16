Wind Energy Market to grow by USD 41.75 Bn; Driven by the need for sustainable energy and increasing focus on energy security - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Wind Energy Market by Type (Onshore and Offshore) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the wind energy market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 41.75 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download a Free PDF Report Sample .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wind Energy Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The market is driven by the need for sustainable energy and increasing focus on energy security. The global population is growing, which has resulted in increased industrial and economic activity. Most of the power is generated from fossil fuels, which affects the environment. Globally, the primary source of generating electricity has been fossil fuel, which accounts for more than 65% of the share. However, the reserves of fossil fuels are limited, and the use of fossil fuels causes greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which affect the environment. Therefore, the need to have a sustainable source of energy that does not affect the environment has resulted in the use of alternative sources to generate electricity. Such factors increased the demand for wind energy which will drive the growth of the global wind energy market during the forecast period.

Major Revenue-generating Segment:

By type, the market is analyzed across onshore and offshore segments. Wind energy is expected to become one of the important renewable energy sources globally during the forecast period, and onshore wind is an essential part of this transition. The growth in onshore wind installed capacity is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to the latest technological developments in wind turbines. Also, growing investments in onshore wind projects and the increasing onshore wind energy installations are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Key Growth Region:

53% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The major growth of the market in focus in APAC is due to the financial incentive programs such as feed-in-tariffs (FiTs) in countries such as China, Japan, Thailand, India, and Vietnam. The increasing GHG emissions in China and India shifted focus toward renewables, such as wind energy, for power generation. Initiatives taken by many countries in APAC and the pace of execution indicate an increased focus on replacing fossil fuels with wind power. Additionally, in recent times, the contract prices of electricity generation through solar and wind energy are comparable to coal tariffs in some states of India, which further increased the government's efforts to establish renewable projects, such as wind farms. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the regional wind energy market during the forecast period. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download a Free Sample Report

Key Vendors Covered

ABB Ltd.

Acciona SA

Adani Green Energy Ltd.

Ameresco Inc.

EDF Renewables

General Electric Co.

Inox Wind Ltd.

LM Wind Power

Nextera Energy Inc.

Northland Power Inc.

Orsted AS

ReGen Powertech Pvt Ltd.

Renewable Energy Systems Ltd.

SB WIND ENERGY

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

Suzlon Energy Ltd

Tata Power Co. Ltd.

Vensys Energy AG

Vestas Wind Systems AS

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Buy Now!

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Wind Energy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 41.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Acciona SA, Adani Green Energy Ltd., Ameresco Inc., EDF Renewables, General Electric Co., Inox Wind Ltd., LM Wind Power, Nextera Energy Inc., Northland Power Inc., Orsted AS, ReGen Powertech Pvt Ltd., Renewable Energy Systems Ltd., SB WIND ENERGY, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd, Tata Power Co. Ltd., Vensys Energy AG, and Vestas Wind Systems AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

