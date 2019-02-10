WIND EXPO 2019: Industry leaders gather in Japan at the dawn of emerging offshore wind power

The highlight of this year is the field of offshore wind power which is already common in Europe. While in Asia, Taiwan is a promising market, though Japan also has considerable potential. In Japan, the revision of Port and Harbour Law in 2016 led to introduction of a system guaranteeing occupation of a port area for 20 years for offshore wind power generation. In addition, a new law was come into effect last November stipulating the rules for occupying the general sea area for 30 years. According to Japan Wind Power Association, offshore wind power projects currently under the environmental assessment procedure are expected to be 5 GW and the new bill to use the general sea area has created room for another possible 7GW. Therefore, the association considers the goal of 10 GW of offshore wind power generation by 2030 would be achievable. For instance, Japanese electric power companies and overseas power generation operators such as Ørsted are also jumping into the growing market. Offshore wind power market in Japan at the dawn will develop bright futures.

Following the rise of such market trends, Offshore Wind Power Zone in WIND EXPO 2019 has accommodated a large number of related technologies such as SEP ships, cable laying ships, seabed ground survey, offshore wind power generation system, and floating foundation, etc. In addition, major Japanese and overseas companies such as MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, GE, Seajacks, Senvion, Penta-Ocean Construction, and Nippon Steel & Sumikin Engineering, etc. will be exhibiting their latest technologies.

The show also features a wide array of Technical Conference. On the second day, the Special Session will be delivered by Cabinet Office, Government of Japan about the current situation of offshore wind power generation, while Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism will introduce its policies and initiatives to promote expanded introduction in Japan. Penta-Ocean Construction will also mention its offshore wind projects in the same session. Besides, more sessions by the industry leaders from Japan and abroad will be delivered throughout the show.

With the line-up of exhibitors and conferences, WIND EXPO is sure to be the hub for business in the growing Japanese wind energy industry. Save your dates and do not miss this indispensable opportunity to expand business in Japan.

