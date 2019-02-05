NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, Update 2018 - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2022



The global gearbox market for new wind turbine installations reached $3.99bn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the historic period. The increase was the result of additions to annual wind capacity, especially in Asia-Pacific. The market value for wind gearboxes is expected to grow during the forecast period (2018-2022) to reach $4.14bn in 2022.



Within APAC, major countries such as China, India, Australia and South Korea are likely to boost the growth of the drive-train markets. The market for wind gearboxes in APAC is expected to reach to $1.58bn in 2022.



China reported the largest number of new gearbox installations to reach a market value of $1.09bn in 2017. In order to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, China moved ahead with large scale deployment in the wind power sector making it the largest market for wind technology. In 2017, wind gearbox technology dominated in China with a 67.2% of annual installations.



However, despite strong projections for wind gearbox and direct drive markets, certain market uncertainties exist. Major countries such as China, the US and Germany are experiencing slowdown in wind turbine installations, which would directly impact the drive-train market, although opportunities for refurbishment are plenty, owing to their legacy wind turbine installations.



The report "Wind Gearbox and Direct-Drive, Update 2018 - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2022", offers comprehensive information and understanding of the global wind gearbox and direct-drive market. The report offers in-depth analysis of wind gearbox and direct-drive market at global, regional (Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East and Africa) and key countries (China, India, Australia, the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, the UK, France and South Africa) level.



The report analyses the wind gearbox and direct-drive market for the historical (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2022) periods.The report covers wind gearbox, direct-drive and gearbox refurbishment markets.



The report includes drivers and restraints impacting the wind gearbox and direct-drive market, country-wise annual wind gearbox and direct-drive installation, annual wind gearbox units and wind gearbox market value.



The report also provides detailed information about key policies and initiatives, the regulatory environment, and the competitive snapshot for respective countries in 2017. Market value, volume and units of gearbox refurbishment and country wise key wind projects are also presented in this report.



The report analyzes the wind gearbox and direct-drive market.



- Analysis of the growth of wind gearbox and direct-drive market with a focus on market value and volume in global and regional level including Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

- The report provides wind gearbox and direct-drive market analysis for key countries including China, India, Australia, the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, the UK, France and South Africa.

- The report offers country level annual wind gearbox and direct-drive market volume and wind gearbox market value and units for the historical (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2022) period.

- It provides competitive landscape at country level for the year 2017 and country level key projects. The report provides forecasts about the gearbox refurbishment market across all levels, which include market value, volume and units.

- The report also covers drivers and restraints along with its impact on the wind gearbox and direct-drive market, key policies and regulatory environment, and country wise key wind projects.



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.



- Facilitate decision-making by analyzing historical and forecast data on wind gearbox and direct-drive market.

- Develop strategies based on developments in the wind gearbox and direct-drive market.

- Identify key partners and business-development avenues, based on an understanding of the activities of the major competitors in the wind gearbox and direct-drive market.

- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategies and prospects.



