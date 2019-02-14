Wind tunnel testing moves AMRAAM-ER missile closer to production

New weapon will offer enhanced ground-based air defense

News provided by

Raytheon Company

Feb 18, 2019, 01:00 ET

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) successfully completed more than 1,700 rigorous wind tunnel tests on the newest, extended-range variant of the combat-proven AMRAAM® air-to-air missile. Testing is a major step in the missile's qualification for integration with the NASAMS™ surface-based system.

The AMRAAM-ER missile is a ground-launched weapon that will intercept targets at longer distances and higher altitudes. The missile's bigger rocket motor and smarter flight control algorithms give it a boost in range.

Raytheon engineers recently completed wind tunnel testing on a new, extended-range variant of the AMRAAM® air-to-air missile. Testing is a key step in qualifying the missile for the NASAMS™ launch system.
Raytheon engineers recently completed wind tunnel testing on a new, extended-range variant of the AMRAAM® air-to-air missile. Testing is a key step in qualifying the missile for the NASAMS™ launch system.

"During these tests, we put AMRAAM-ER through a full range of potential flight conditions to validate the missile's future performance on the battlefield," said Kim Ernzen, Raytheon Air Warfare Systems vice president. "Raytheon is developing this missile to enhance ground-based air defense for our customers worldwide."

Raytheon engineers will now analyze data from the wind tunnel test runs to verify and update the AMRAAM-ER missile's aerodynamic models to maximize its performance.

About NASAMS
Manufactured by Raytheon and Norway's Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, NASAMS is the most widely used short- and medium-range air defense system in NATO. NASAMS provides a high-firepower, networked and distributed state-of-the-art air defense system that can quickly identify, engage and destroy current and evolving threat aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and emerging cruise missile threats.

About Raytheon
Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contacts

IDEX
John B. Patterson
+1.520.440.2194

USA
Tara Wood
+1.520.746.2097

rmspr@raytheon.com

SOURCE Raytheon Company

Related Links

http://www.raytheon.com

Also from this source

Feb 14, 2019, 08:00 ET U.S. Army awards Raytheon $406M contract for radios...

Feb 13, 2019, 08:00 ET Raytheon Company wins $88 million U.S. Navy contract for...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Wind tunnel testing moves AMRAAM-ER missile closer to production

News provided by

Raytheon Company

Feb 18, 2019, 01:00 ET