Wind tunnel testing moves AMRAAM-ER missile closer to production

"During these tests, we put AMRAAM-ER through a full range of potential flight conditions to validate the missile's future performance on the battlefield," said Kim Ernzen, Raytheon Air Warfare Systems vice president. "Raytheon is developing this missile to enhance ground-based air defense for our customers worldwide."

Raytheon engineers will now analyze data from the wind tunnel test runs to verify and update the AMRAAM-ER missile's aerodynamic models to maximize its performance.

About NASAMS

Manufactured by Raytheon and Norway's Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, NASAMS is the most widely used short- and medium-range air defense system in NATO. NASAMS provides a high-firepower, networked and distributed state-of-the-art air defense system that can quickly identify, engage and destroy current and evolving threat aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and emerging cruise missile threats.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contacts

IDEX

John B. Patterson

+1.520.440.2194

USA

Tara Wood

+1.520.746.2097

rmspr@raytheon.com

SOURCE Raytheon Company

Related Links

http://www.raytheon.com

