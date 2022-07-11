Wind Turbine Components Market Size to Grow by USD 27.72 Billion, 58% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Request a Sample Report for additional highlights related to the market

Wind turbine components market 2021-2025: Scope

The wind turbine components market report covers the following areas:

Wind turbine components market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Onshore: The onshore segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the reducing cost of power generated by onshore wind power plants and innovations, which have helped in the commercialization of advanced technologies.



Offshore

Geography

APAC: The region will account for 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as rapid growth of the global wind power market. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. China and India are the key countries for the wind turbine components market in APAC.

Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Wind turbine components market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wind turbine components market, including Dongfang Electric Corp., General Electric Co., ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., Vestas Wind System AS, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Dongfang Electric Corp. - The company design and manufacture of wind power generating units and their components in both onshore and offshore fields.

General Electric Co. - 1.7-100/103 Wind Turbine, 1.85-87 Wind Turbine, 1.85-82.5 Wind Turbine, 2.75-120 Wind Turbine, 2.0-2.5 Platform, 3.2-103 Wind Turbine, 3.2-3.8 MW Platform, and 4.8-158 Wind Turbine.

ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - The company offers wind-turbine gearbox used in wind turbines such as MWT-300(300kW) and S2.5-90(2500kW).

Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers wind turbine generator system platform known as MY1.5/2.0MW.

Wind turbine components market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist wind turbine components market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wind turbine components market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wind turbine components market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wind turbine components market vendors

Wind Turbine Components Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 27.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.47 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Dongfang Electric Corp., General Electric Co., ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., Vestas Wind System AS, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Onshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Offshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segmentation by product

6.2 Wind turbine towers

6.3 Wind turbine rotor blades

6.4 Wind turbine gearboxes

6.5 Wind turbine generators

6.6 Others

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Dongfang Electric Corp.

11.4 General Electric Co.

11.5 ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

11.6 Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd.

11.7 Siemens AG

11.8 Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

11.9 Suzlon Energy Ltd.

11.10 Vestas Wind System AS

11.11 Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

11.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

