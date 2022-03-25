Wind Turbine Foundation Market: 52% Of Growth To Originate From APAC | By Application (Onshore And Offshore) and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2021-2025

Wind Turbine Foundation Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Onshore - size and forecast 2020-2025

Offshore - size and forecast 2020-2025

The wind turbine foundation market share growth by the onshore segment will be significant during the forecast period. Onshore wind farms use a shallow foundation, deep foundation, or a combined or hybrid foundation to support wind turbines. The growth of the global wind turbine foundation market by onshore applications is being driven by multiple factors, including the implementation of regulations by governments across the world. Among other factors, the increasing height of wind towers has also resulted in the declined cost of wind electricity generation, which will drive the global wind turbine foundation market by onshore applications during the forecast period.

Wind Turbine Foundation Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for wind turbine foundations in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The environment-friendly nature and cost advantages of wind energy will facilitate the wind turbine foundation market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Contribution of Renewable Energy Sources in the Global Energy Mix to Boost the Market Growth

The energy mix is defined as the use of different proportions of energy sources such as fossil fuels, nuclear energy, and renewable energy to meet energy needs. Change in the energy mix because of factors such as evolving policy measures and technological advances will foster the growth of the market. The demand for energy is driven by the growing global population and rising disposable income in developing countries. The growing contribution of renewable energy sources in the global energy mix has resulted in the increased installations of wind towers, which, in turn, has driven the growth of the wind turbine foundation market.

Increasing Dependence on Alternative Sources of Energy to Challenge the Market Growth

In the renewables sector, wind energy faces stiff competition from solar energy and hydropower. Of all the renewable sources of energy that are available, solar power has emerged as one of the least expensive sources of clean energy. The declining cost of solar energy generation due to initiatives and subsidies by governments, as well as competitive bidding processes, have significantly increased the number of solar PV panel installations globally. Hydropower is also considered one of the most common and least expensive forms of renewable energy. Therefore, the above-mentioned factors have resulted in the growing dependence on alternative sources of energy, such as solar and hydro, which is a challenge for the growth of the wind industry, which, in turn, will adversely affect the growth of the wind turbine foundation market.

Some of the Major Wind Turbine Foundation Companies:

ArcelorMittal SA

Bladt Industries AS

Blue H Engineering BV

ENERCON GmbH

Equinor ASA

Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas LLC

Orsted AS

Peikko Group Corp.

Ramboll Group AS

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Wind Turbine Foundation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.37% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 8.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.68 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ArcelorMittal SA, Bladt Industries AS, Blue H Engineering BV, ENERCON GmbH, Equinor ASA, Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas LLC, Orsted AS, Peikko Group Corp., Ramboll Group AS, and Suzlon Energy Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

