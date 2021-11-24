Wind Turbine Market size to grow by USD 31.36 Bn | Europe to occupy 35% global market share | Technavio

Know exact market size, growth variance, and future growth opportunities by purchasing our full report on the wind turbine market.

Download Our Free Sample Before Purchasing

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the economical and efficient renewable energy resource and increase in wind installation capacity. However, the increasing adoption of alternate energy sources is hindering market growth.

Increasing investment in upcoming wind power projects will create new growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the need for optimizing wind turbine positions will restrict their growth.

Company Profiles

The wind turbine market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Acciona SA, Bergey Wind Power Co., E.ON UK Plc., Eaton Corp. Plc, ENERCON GmbH, Envision Energy USA Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, and Vestas Wind System AS.

Competitive Analysis

The wind turbine market report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into onshore and offshore.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America .

The market witnessed maximum growth in the onshore wind turbine segment in 2021. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. Similarly, Europe is currently dominating the market with a 35% global market share. The region will continue to retain its dominance and create several growth opportunities for market players.

Related Reports:

Wind Turbine Foundation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Wind Turbine Monitoring Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Wind Turbine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 31.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acciona SA, Bergey Wind Power Co., E.ON UK Plc., Eaton Corp. Plc, ENERCON GmbH, Envision Energy USA Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, and Vestas Wind System AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio