Wind Turbine Monitoring Systems Market - 2021-2025 | Rise in Wind Energy Consumption to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rise in wind energy consumption and a high chance of failure associated with wind turbine components are some of the key market drivers. There has been a gradual shift of focus among economies across the globe toward non-renewable sources of energy to produce power. Countries such as Denmark, Spain, Germany, and the UK produce over 10% of their power by using wind energy. This spike in wind energy consumption is likely to impact the market positively. In addition, the failure of components negatively impacts the performance of the wind turbine. However, with the presence of wind turbine monitoring systems, the occurrence of these accidents can be prevented. Wind monitoring systems can detect accidents early and provide a timely response before significant losses occur, thus driving their adoption.

However, factors such as false alarms cast doubts on the reliability of turbine parts will challenge market growth. False alarms have an impact on the overall operation of the wind farm. These failures typically cause the entire replacement of the component, which is extremely expensive. In addition, These false alarms incur heavy losses, and any critical subsystem alarm will result in a turbine shut down until a trained technician inspects the component.

The wind turbine monitoring systems market report is segmented by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for wind turbine monitoring systems in APAC. In terms of applications, the onshore segment led close to 78% of the market share in 2020 and will continue to retain its dominance in the upcoming years due to its ease of implementation.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

AB SKF



ACOEM Group



Advantech Co. Ltd.



American Superconductor Corp.



EIT InnoEnergy SE



General Electric Co.



Hexagon AB



NSK Ltd.



Siemens AG



Spectris Plc

Wind Turbine Monitoring Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 18.45% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB SKF, ACOEM Group, Advantech Co. Ltd., American Superconductor Corp., EIT InnoEnergy SE, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, NSK Ltd., Siemens AG, and Spectris Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

