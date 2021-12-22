Wind Turbine Services Market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% by 2025|Evolving Opportunities with E.ON SE, Emergya Wind Technologies BV & Enercon Services Inc.| 17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the wind turbine services market in Europe - Download a free sample report now!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rise in wind energy consumption, aging wind turbines, and the regulatory support for wind energy projects. The intermittency of wind power is hindering market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This wind turbine services market analysis report of Europe also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The wind turbine services market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are providing improved wind turbine services to compete in the market. The wind turbine services market in Europe report provides complete insights on key vendors including E.ON SE, Emergya Wind Technologies BV, Enercon Services Inc., Fassmer Industrial Service GmbH and Co. KG, General Electric Co., Global Wind Service, Nordex SE, Repower AG, Siemens AG, and Vestas Wind System AS.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

E.ON SE - The company offers wind turbine services that convert the kinetic energy in the wind into mechanical power which are used for specific tasks such as grinding grain or pumping water, under the brand name of Eon.

Emergya Wind Technologies BV - The company offers wind turbine services where its wind turbines are designed and built to provide the most cost-effective long-term power developing a new distributed energy site or repowering an existing one, under the brand name of EWT.

Enercon Services Inc. - The company offers wind turbine services that offer an extensive range of onshore wind turbine technologies to cover all wind classes and site conditions, under the brand name of Enercon.

Fassmer Industrial Service GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers wind turbine services by developing its own designs for the wind energy industry such as helihoists winching systems or access systems for safe access to the wind turbine, under the brand name of Fassmer.

General Electric Co. - The company offers wind turbine services where its wind turbines allow to harness the power of the wind and turn it into energy, under the brand name of General Electronics.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into OEM, ISP, and in-house

the market is classified into OEM, ISP, and in-house By Application, the market is classified into onshore and offshore.

the market is classified into onshore and offshore. By Geography, the market is classified as Germany , UK, Spain , Rest of European Union, and Rest of Europe.

Wind Turbine Services Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.02 Regional analysis Germany, UK, Spain, Rest of European Union, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Rest of European Union at 40% Key consumer countries Germany, UK, Spain, Rest of European Union, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled E.ON SE, Emergya Wind Technologies BV, Enercon Services Inc., Fassmer Industrial Service GmbH and Co. KG, General Electric Co., Global Wind Service, Nordex SE, Repower AG, Siemens AG, and Vestas Wind System AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

