Wind Turbine Tower Market to record USD 7.68 Bn growth; Driven by an increase in rotor diameter -- Technavio

Oct 20, 2022, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wind Turbine Tower Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 7.68 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has considered various factors such as the electricity demand, adoption rate, revenue generated by electricity companies generating renewable power, decline in battery costs, and GDP growth among others. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted exclusively in our report and gain confidence. Request Sample PDF Report Now
The market is driven by the increase in rotor diameter. The dimension of the rotor and the blades in a wind turbine play a significant role in efficiently extracting energy from the wind. By altering the diameter of the rotor, the energy generated by the wind turbine can either be increased or decreased. The increase in the size of wind turbine towers and rotor diameters will enhance the power generation capacity of the wind turbines. It also significantly reduces the infrastructure costs incurred during a project due to the need for fewer wind turbine installations. This results in lower maintenance costs and reduced environmental impact. All these factors are necessitating the need for taller and sturdier turbine towers, thereby driving the growth of the market in focus.
Major Vendors in Wind Turbine Tower Market:
- Arcosa Inc.
- Bergey Wind Power Co.
- Bouygues Construction SA
- Broadwind Energy Inc
- CS WIND Corp.
- Dongkuk S and C
- KGW Schweriner Maschinen und Anlagenbau GmbH
- Marmen Inc.
Wind Turbine Tower Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Onshore - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Offshore - size and forecast 2021-2026
The market is observing high demand for wind turbine towers from onshore applications. Increased investments by the government in onshore wind energy deployments are driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Wind Turbine Tower Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
About 36% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. An increase in wind energy harvesting as an alternative source of energy production in countries such as China and India is one of the major factors driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, technological innovations are expected to positively influence the growth of the wind turbine tower market in APAC during the forecast period.
|
Wind Turbine Tower Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 7.68 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.67
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and Spain
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Arcosa Inc., Bergey Wind Power Co., Bouygues Construction SA, Broadwind Energy Inc, CS WIND Corp., Dongkuk S and C, KGW Schweriner Maschinen und Anlagenbau GmbH, Marmen Inc., Modvion AB, Nordex SE, NRG Systems, Red Rock Automation Ltd, Renewtech LLC, Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd, thyssenkrupp AG, Valmont Industries Inc., Ventower Industries, and Windar Renovables
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Arcosa Inc.
- Exhibit 89: Arcosa Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Arcosa Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Arcosa Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Arcosa Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Bergey Wind Power Co.
- Exhibit 93: Bergey Wind Power Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Bergey Wind Power Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: Bergey Wind Power Co. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Bouygues Construction SA
- Exhibit 96: Bouygues Construction SA - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Bouygues Construction SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: Bouygues Construction SA - Key offerings
- 10.6 Broadwind Energy Inc
- Exhibit 99: Broadwind Energy Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Broadwind Energy Inc - Business segments
- Exhibit 101: Broadwind Energy Inc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Broadwind Energy Inc - Segment focus
- 10.7 CS WIND Corp.
- Exhibit 103: CS WIND Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: CS WIND Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: CS WIND Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Dongkuk S and C
- Exhibit 106: Dongkuk S and C - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Dongkuk S and C - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: Dongkuk S and C - Key offerings
- 10.9 Marmen Inc.
- Exhibit 109: Marmen Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Marmen Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Marmen Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Suzlon Energy Ltd
- Exhibit 112: Suzlon Energy Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Suzlon Energy Ltd - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Suzlon Energy Ltd - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Suzlon Energy Ltd - Segment focus
- 10.11 thyssenkrupp AG
- Exhibit 116: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview
- Exhibit 117: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: thyssenkrupp AG - Key news
- Exhibit 119: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus
- 10.12 Windar Renovables
- Exhibit 121: Windar Renovables - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Windar Renovables - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Windar Renovables - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 129: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations
