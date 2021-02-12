Windcom signs record deal with leading industry player for 2021 maintenance season

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WindCom (Wind Composites Service Company, LLC), the leading US provider of Wind Blade Services, signs record deal with leading industry player for the 2021 maintenance season as blade O&M market demand is on track to outpace service provider availability for the coming season.

Building on years of industry experience, WindCom makes a step change in blade O&M contract commitment with the first signing of the innovative new TechLock structure. "We believe TechLock aligns the interests of our customers and WindCom to a higher degree than single-transaction deals by providing guaranteed availability and much higher budgetary certainty," said Tim Hertel, CEO of WindCom. "If the trend we're seeing continues, WindCom is on pace to be fully committed by the end of March 2021." WindCom's TechLock program enables customers to lock in blade repair resources throughout the year at fixed rates, staffed at their discretion and supported by WindCom's strong engineering and operational team. Contact us today to find out how TechLock can work for you.

About Wind Composites Services Company

Wind Composites Services Company (WindCom) provides full-service wind blade maintenance including fast response, on-site FRP composite repairs and maintenance - including new sites, retrofits and inspections.

WindCom employs 100+ certified composite wind repair technicians. The company is based in Houston, TX. More information is available at www.windcomservices.com

