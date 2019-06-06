Winderlea® Vineyard & Winery Promotes KC Marold to National Sales Manager

DUNDEE, Ore., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winderlea® Vineyard and Winery, a Certified B Corporation and Biodynamic® Vineyard and Winery specializing in the limited production of Pinot noir and Chardonnay from Oregon, announced today the promotion of KC Marold to National Sales Manager. KC has spent the last four years leading Winderlea's Direct to Consumer Sales and Marketing programs.

KC Marold - National Sales Manager Winderlea Vineyard & Winery

KC is a native of Oregon and a graduate of Linfield College in McMinnville, OR with a degree in Economics and Studio Arts. Upon her graduation from Linfield she spent several years managing hospitality programs in the Willamette Valley before heading to Marlborough, New Zealand for her first harvest. This harvest experience turned into five years, six countries, and nine harvests before she returned to her marketing and sales roots.

When she's not immersed in some aspect of the wine industry, KC enjoys spending her free time with friends and in her garden. She plays volleyball and softball and loves any excuse to be outside. She's always got a project or two in progress around the house and is working on becoming a full-blown cat lady with her two kittens, Napoleon and Charlemagne.

About Winderlea

Winderlea is a boutique winery specializing in the limited production of Pinot noir and Chardonnay from Oregon. Founders and winegrowers Bill Sweat and Donna Morris have earned Demeter Biodynamic® Certification for their vineyard and winery and B Corp Certification for Winderlea as a business entity in 2015. Winderlea has been making wine since 2006 and is currently distributed in 15 states in addition to the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada and in England. Winderlea wines can be purchased directly on-line, through Club Membership, at the estate tasting room in Dundee or winery tasting room in McMinnville, Oregon. To learn more about Winderlea visit www.winderlea.com

Contact:

Donna Morris

503-554-5900

215987@email4pr.com

SOURCE Winderlea Vineyard & Winery

Related Links

http://www.winderlea.com

