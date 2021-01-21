Windfall releases data on what it takes to be in the top 1% of every state
Jan 21, 2021, 12:35 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Windfall used its 2020 consumer financial database to determine the net worth required to rank in the top 1% of each state. The analysis used population estimates from the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau and net worth estimates from Windfall's wealth database of more than 80 million households.
For each state, the minimum net worth required to qualify in the top 1% for that state is included, along with the median net worth of all homeowners with a primary residence in that state, and total homeowners with a net worth of $1 million or more. Net worth represents an individual's assets like homes, cars, and investments, less their liabilities like mortgage and other debt.
Windfall visualized the net worth required to qualify for each state and other related statistics in an interactive map and table.
|
State
|
Net worth to be in the top
|
Homeowner population
|
Median net worth -- all home
|
Alabama
|
$1,803,910
|
130,567
|
$229,475
|
Alaska
|
$1,261,447
|
10,558
|
$296,411
|
Arizona
|
$2,982,899
|
375,536
|
$375,113
|
Arkansas
|
$1,439,149
|
57,232
|
$194,595
|
California
|
$6,806,380
|
3,613,018
|
$911,086
|
Colorado
|
$3,967,712
|
403,322
|
$522,170
|
Connecticut
|
$3,603,629
|
196,032
|
$369,295
|
Delaware
|
$2,360,634
|
41,801
|
$329,068
|
Florida
|
$3,635,565
|
1,325,560
|
$387,564
|
Georgia
|
$2,207,434
|
377,896
|
$279,469
|
Hawaii
|
$6,905,465
|
175,603
|
$1,139,027
|
Idaho
|
$1,657,975
|
39,749
|
$331,927
|
Illinois
|
$1,895,250
|
343,316
|
$244,217
|
Indiana
|
$922,903
|
57,800
|
$180,654
|
Iowa
|
$1,534,319
|
68,234
|
$208,306
|
Kansas
|
$912,709
|
24,441
|
$198,834
|
Kentucky
|
$1,562,419
|
98,823
|
$225,180
|
Louisiana
|
$1,522,251
|
89,762
|
$208,740
|
Maine
|
$1,508,803
|
26,395
|
$285,696
|
Maryland
|
$2,824,399
|
308,069
|
$376,423
|
Massachusetts
|
$4,365,167
|
581,742
|
$681,345
|
Michigan
|
$1,967,866
|
308,760
|
$253,696
|
Minnesota
|
$2,420,821
|
270,438
|
$353,390
|
Mississippi
|
$766,205
|
17,035
|
$191,736
|
Missouri
|
$1,110,749
|
71,969
|
$204,411
|
Montana
|
$1,740,129
|
24,889
|
$328,842
|
Nebraska
|
$1,517,525
|
38,495
|
$231,517
|
Nevada
|
$3,158,259
|
162,927
|
$416,550
|
New Hampshire
|
$2,701,801
|
70,538
|
$412,323
|
New Jersey
|
$3,546,260
|
590,571
|
$517,010
|
New Mexico
|
$1,126,122
|
25,323
|
$225,564
|
New York
|
$4,241,636
|
1,227,892
|
$590,957
|
North Carolina
|
$2,430,515
|
415,134
|
$286,351
|
North Dakota
|
$1,498,043
|
14,946
|
$260,449
|
Ohio
|
$1,509,848
|
234,587
|
$203,726
|
Oklahoma
|
$1,376,750
|
68,417
|
$182,466
|
Oregon
|
$3,330,527
|
267,425
|
$504,971
|
Pennsylvania
|
$2,002,334
|
385,047
|
$253,313
|
Rhode Island
|
$3,008,866
|
55,759
|
$417,878
|
South Carolina
|
$2,334,499
|
192,729
|
$269,865
|
South Dakota
|
$1,445,840
|
18,037
|
$300,294
|
Tennessee
|
$2,521,778
|
322,209
|
$307,051
|
Texas
|
$1,257,403
|
409,951
|
$243,436
|
Utah
|
$1,762,640
|
78,732
|
$406,109
|
Vermont
|
$3,105,232
|
55,926
|
$565,563
|
Virginia
|
$2,807,791
|
416,144
|
$371,756
|
Washington
|
$4,312,158
|
619,983
|
$589,410
|
Washington D.C.
|
$5,403,750
|
68,303
|
$974,364
|
West Virginia
|
$1,412,586
|
33,835
|
$217,402
|
Wisconsin
|
$1,924,712
|
188,308
|
$292,358
|
Wyoming
|
$1,694,186
|
11,083
|
$299,279
Click here to read the full article and see specifics for each state, "What it takes to be in the top 1% of every state."
Feel free to publish the article in its entirety or adapt your own coverage. To learn more about Windfall, visit WindfallData.com.
