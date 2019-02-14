WINDGO Granted Responsive Biomechanical Implants and Devices Patent

COLUMBIA, Mo., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WINDGO, Inc., a research and development company specializing in smart material and vibrational transfer technologies, announced today that they have been granted US Patent No. 10,195,035 for a unique joint implant system. This exciting new patent employs WINDGO's patented vibration damping adhesive, with medical applications designed to improve long-term health and quality of life.

"There is a real need to invest in extending the life of joint implants and other medically assisted technology," noted Fielding Staton, WINDGO CEO and Co-Inventor. "We believe this patent holds tremendous promise for improving the long-term health and wellness of millions of people and mitigating damage occurring inside the human body as it relates to joint health."

The WINDGO joint implant system has application inside or outside the body and is designed to detect, mitigate and respond to vibration and changes in joint pressure. This is in line with WINDGO's emphasis on energy, resonance and vibration technologies and products.

This announcement is building on the company's success from the substrate-backed damping adhesive patent granted in October 2018 that can sense and provide a dynamic, real time response and provide something that is helpful, such as a vibration or anti-vibration like absorbing shock or any type of response that is therapeutic to joints.

The possible applications for WINDGO's substrate-backed damping adhesive are varied and exciting. Acoustical damping, production of smart building materials, auto and other industrial applications, as well as medical, aerospace and other critical market applications have great need for the attributes that WINDGO's Substrate-Backed Damping adhesive may provide.

WINDGO, Inc. is focused on the IoT End-Node market expansion that is forecasted to exceed one trillion dollars by 2025. This new invention is based on technologies that evolved from the original works of inventor Fielding Staton. His invention of the Absorbud in 2013 has led to industry-changing advancements in macro, micro, and nano-based technologies.

WINDGO, Inc. is a privately-held company based in Columbia, MO. WINDGO, Inc. has several patent holdings within its Intellectual Property holding company – Newtonoid, LLC which has been in the research and development business since 2013.



Founded in 2016, WINDGO, Inc. has researched, developed, and produced a variety of smart products and other intelligent product subsystems in the sensory and digital markets including Absorbud, Smart Windows, Robot Skin Membranes, the ProVector™ Measurement Projection Mapping System, the Drone Chute™ Systems & Methods for Receiving Packages Delivered by Unmanned Vehicles and the Food Puck™ Assistive Cooking Device and Sensory System and the Shingle Clip System & Method.

