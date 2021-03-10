Windham Mountain Invests $4 Million in Capital Improvements

WINDHAM, N.Y., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Windham Mountain announced today more than $4 million in capital improvements and key weekend and holiday capacity limits on lift ticket sales for winter 2021/22. Highlights of the capital expenditure include a revamped Kid's Center for children's snowsport programs as well as significant snowmaking automation projects and sustainability efforts. The Resort also announced that season pass offerings will be available March 12-14 at the lowest-available rates.

"Despite the challenges of the 2020/21 season, our guests have frequently cited their enjoyment of the resort with reduced numbers of guests on weekends and holidays. There's a lot to be said for an elevated mountain experience that prioritizes quality service over large-volume crowds," stated Windham Mountain President and General Manager, Chip Seamans. "With this announcement, we are committing to provide full access to season passholders, while also planning for daily limits on lift ticket sales," he added. Demand for season passes this year was at an all-time high, resulting in limits on pass sales as the season unfolded.

Season pass and seasonal program sales will launch with a 72-hour sale from March 12-14, 2021. Returning for next season is the popular Windham Ultra Pass – combining the benefits of unlimited skiing at Windham Mountain with an Ikon Base pass that offers skiing privileges at over 40 mountain destinations world-wide. Also back is the Windham-only Double Diamond Season Pass, along with the value-oriented Sunday through Friday season pass. Seasonal instruction programs for adults and youth, along with the Windham Race Factory competitive youth offerings will be featured.

With Covid-19 safety measures in place, guests are encouraged to make purchases on-line whenever possible. Walk-up and telephone orders via 518-734-4300 will also be accepted.

Just two and a half hours north of New York City, Windham Mountain is a place to get lost and found again, to find stunning adventure close to home, and to be reminded of how good it feels to be alive with family and friends in the fresh air. Boasting 285 skiable acres across 54 trails serviced by 11 lifts, the Resort offers six terrain parks, an award-winning snowsports school, lodging, on-mountain dining, an Adventure Park, a full-service spa, and much more.

