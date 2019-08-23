Windhaven® Insurance Celebrates 15 Years of Local Agent Success

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Windhaven® Insurance, a Miami-based carrier built on the promises of writing a wide range of auto insurance products, developing leading-edge technology and providing strong service all in the name of helping local independent agents succeed, is celebrating 15 years in business.

"Since opening shop in my Miami apartment where we wrote our first policy on the afternoon of August 23, 2004, the Windhaven brand continues to grow and resonate with independent agents," said Jimmy Whited, CEO of Windhaven Insurance, ClutchAnalytics® and The Hearth® Insurance Group. "Because we sell exclusively through local independent agents, they are always on everyone's mind at Windhaven. We recognize the investments we make to help them sell in their store, online or wherever they want, in the end, is critical to both a great customer experience and our expanding brand."

With more than $2 billion written in auto premiums to more than 2 million policyholders in the past 15 years, Windhaven provides access to the industry's most sophisticated digital technology, such as clutchinsurance® and insurestation™, which are keys to helping agents drive sales and manage new and existing polices in the Digital Age. The software, developed by CluthchAnalytics® and offered to local independent agents at no cost, has enabled Windhaven Insurance to write more direct premiums in Florida and Texas than many national carriers servicing those markets.

Whited said Windhaven is celebrating its 15-year anniversary by soon extending many of its auto coverage programs into annual polices to help policyholders reduce costs. The move is a win-win for Windhaven as well as local agents, who will be able to sell more policies for longer durations with improved customer retention and higher profits.

Windhaven, which employs more than 700 "Windies" throughout locations in Florida and Texas, has been named five times among the "Best Places to Work" by the South Florida Business Journal. In an ongoing effort to help local agents succeed, its management created The Hearth® Insurance Group in 2018 to provide homeowners with insurance coverage.

About Windhaven® Insurance

Windhaven Insurance, along with the The Hearth® Insurance Group, has written more than $2 billion in home and auto insurance premiums since its establishment more than a decade ago. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in Tampa and Dallas and a software technology company -- ClutchAnalytics® -- in Austin, Texas, Windhaven Insurance provides coverage to more than 2 million policyholders through more than 8,000 local independent agents. www.windhaven.com

About ClutchAnalytics®

Founded in 2013, ClutchAnalytics is an Austin, Texas-based B2B-2C software company dedicated to challenging how both traditional and new "insuretech" insurance and financial services companies generate commerce. ClutchAnalytics builds digital distribution ecosystems; allowing insurance companies to leverage their legacy systems while adding technology to work with their existing systems to help their business grow both online and offline. ClutchAnalytics software dramatically increases conversion through multiple technologies that immediately connect insurance shoppers to agents and carriers who can fulfill all their insurance needs. www.clutchanalytics.com

About The Hearth® Insurance Group

By combining cutting-edge technology and old-school service, The Hearth Insurance Group protects homeowner and automobile policyholders in Florida and Texas. The Tampa-based MGA underwrites coverage using an A.M. Best "A" rated admitted insurance carrier. www.thehearth.com/

