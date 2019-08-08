Windhaven® Insurance Challenges Local Agents to Compete for Free Auto Insurance Leads

MIAMI, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Windhaven® Insurance announced today a new game plan, dubbed "Touch It, Take It," that challenges independent agents in Florida and Texas to compete for free leads inside of their "insurestation™," the carrier's digital distribution platform for converting sales and managing auto insurance policies.

"Touch It, Take It" leads are available at no cost to local independent agents who actively write business for Windhaven® Insurance and host a "clutchinsurance®" ecommerce banner on their websites. The banner, which can be agency branded or clutchinsurance® branded, turns an agent's website into a sales channel that enables consumers to compare auto insurance prices and immediately bind online from that local agent for service. It also can be a link on an agent's Facebook "Shop Now" button.

The clutchinsurance® ecommerce banner is free for local agents. Even better, Windhaven® offers free online leads to those agents with clutchinsurance® to help them sell more online. These free leads are offered to agents in insurestation™ as a game called "Touch It, Take It." Here's how "Touch It, Take It" works: Windhaven® sources leads through different online marketing efforts – agents are notified, inside insurestation™ of a free lead via a "Touch It, Take It" feature. The first agent to click or "touch" the lead via the "Touch It, Take It" feature wins the lead. Local agents who "win" receive that lead's contact information immediately within insurestation™; so, they can call or text to help the consumer finalize their online auto insurance purchase.

In the past, Windhaven® purchased free leads and assigned them to local agents who visited the Leads Center on the insurestation™ platform. But, despite email alerts and text notifications, agents failed to act fast enough on the leads, costing Windhaven® both valuable conversions and a return on its investment.

"The key to closing any kind of lead, especially from consumers shopping for auto insurance on the internet, is being able to quickly contact the customer and help," said Jimmy Whited, CEO of Windhaven® Insurance and The Hearth® Insurance Group. "The longer time goes by, the less likely an agent can convert those digital leads that Windhaven® has been happy to provide at no cost to local agents. 'Touch It, Take It' eliminates the waiting game and expedites the time it takes to contact prospects by rewarding those independent agents who are most determined to convert sales and meet the needs of customers."

"Touch It, Take It" was developed by ClutchAnalytics®, which licenses the clutchinsurance® ecommerce banners and the insurestation™ digital distribution platform that provide local agents with the ability to convert free leads, connect with existing customers and new prospects and manage policies written by Windhaven® Insurance and The Hearth® Insurance Group. Next, ClutchAnalytics® is working with The Hearth® Insurance Group to provide the same "Touch It, Take It" technology to connect its agents to online leads for prospects shopping for homeowner's coverage.

About Windhaven® Insurance

Headquartered in Miami, Windhaven® Insurance, along with the The Hearth® Insurance Group™, have written close to $2 billion in home and auto insurance premiums since its establishment more than a decade ago. With additional offices in Tampa, Florida, and Dallas, Texas, and in Austin, Texas, Windhaven® Insurance provides coverage to more than 240,000 policyholders through more than 8,000 local independent agents. www.windhaven.com

About The Hearth® Insurance Group

By combining cutting-edge technology and old-school service, The Hearth® Insurance Group protects homeowner and automobile policyholders in Florida and Texas. The Tampa-based MGA underwrites coverage using an A.M. Best "A-" rated admitted insurance carrier. https://thehearth.com/

About ClutchAnalytics®

Founded in 2013, ClutchAnalytics® is an Austin, Texas-based B2B-2C software company dedicated to challenging how both traditional and new "insuretech" insurance and financial services companies generate commerce. ClutchAnalytics® builds digital distribution ecosystems; allowing insurance companies to leverage their legacy systems while adding technology to work with their existing systems to help their business grow both online and offline. ClutchAnalytics® software dramatically increases conversion through multiple technologies that immediately connect insurance shoppers to agents and carriers who can fulfill all their insurance needs. www.clutchanalytics.com

