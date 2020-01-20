Window & Exterior Door Material Choices Analyzed in Building Envelope Study - Freedonia Group

CLEVELAND, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The prospects for various materials used to make windows and exterior doors are highly related to their respective performance characteristics, particularly their ability to contribute to a building envelope's overall durability, energy efficiency, and safety. These and other trends are included in Building Envelope in North America, a study from The Freedonia Group.

Metal products account for the largest share of North American window and door demand (49% in 2018), supported by continuing consumer preference for metal doors, which offer high levels of physical security, have long lifespans, and have low maintenance requirements. However, metal products are expected to lose market share to vinyl and fiberglass types going forward.

Vinyl and fiberglass windows and doors are projected to see the fastest rate of growth going forward, particularly for such products as vinyl windows and patio doors due to these products':

relatively low costs

favorable energy efficiency

improvements such as enhanced aesthetics or reinforced frames for superior strength

Consumers are increasingly opting for fiberglass windows due to their wood-like appearance, ability to be painted, resistance to damage caused by exposure to the elements, and long product lifespans.

