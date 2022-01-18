Window acquires Fintech Drift to provide differentiated insights into the future of finance and ESG

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide a greater breadth of insight into the role of technology in the future of finance and ESG, Window – a leading provider of ESG data and risk assessment tools – has acquired Fintech Drift, a publisher that helps finance professionals understand how technology is reshaping financial markets.



The partnership between Window and Fintech Drift allows Window to provide bleeding-edge content on how the acceleration of machine learning, the adoption of financial technology, and the transition to stakeholder capitalism are reshaping the public markets and alternative assets landscapes.



The acquisition further solidifies Window's position as a leader among ESG data providers. ESG assets under management are projected to exceed $50 trillion globally by 2025, and ESG AUM in the U.S. has grown more than 40% in the past two years. Being situated at the intersection of ESG and alternative data puts Window in an attractive position for future growth.



As investors increasingly insist on accountability regarding the social impact of the funds and companies they invest in, institutions, fund managers, and portfolio companies will require sophisticated data, technology, decision-making, and reporting tools to communicate with stakeholders.



Dominick DeJoy, Publisher at Fintech Drift, says: "This acquisition by Window is a major step forward for Fintech Drift. Our industry-leading content on the future of finance will be enhanced by the engineering resources of a data tech platform like Window. Our audience will enjoy even more dynamic coverage of the future of fintech, enriched by the ESG data capabilities of Window."



According to Edward Sturm, a Window advisor and spokesman: "Acquiring Fintech Drift gives Window access to a highly-engaged audience of tech-savvy finance professionals who are excited about how finance and technology can help the world transition to a sustainable future. The acquisition will greatly improve our reporting and communications capabilities and is a crucial step forward in expanding our market footprint among English-speaking audiences."



Window and Fintech Drift successfully closed the transaction on January 10, 2022. Fintech Drift will be wholly owned by Window and serve as its content and marketing services organization. Dominick DeJoy will become Director of Marketing at Window. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.



About Window



Window is the leading ESG risk assessment tool for fund managers, investors, and portfolio companies. Instead of relying on what companies say, Window focuses on what companies actually do, analyzing billions of textual data points across the web. Window analyzes web articles and messages using natural language processing and machine learning, reading signals from billions of qualitative sources to reach a sentiment score for individual companies, funds, and portfolios.



About Fintech Drift



Fintech Drift is a financial publisher that helps professionals stay ahead of tech innovations shaping the global financial markets. Technology is reshaping how finance professionals do business, and Fintech Drift offers content and insights to explain and contextualize these changes — even if you aren't tech-savvy. As part of Window, Fintech Drift will continue to provide content on the fintech landscape, with an enhanced focus on ESG.

