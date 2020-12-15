Window Shopping Digital-style in Freeport, Maine

The Town of Freeport benefits greatly from the efforts of the Freeport Town Council, Freeport Economic Development Corporation, and Visit Freeport. These groups have been brainstorming solutions for the challenges present in 2020 to benefit Freeport, Maine, the quintessential New England village, and looking for creative ways to encourage a new generation of Maine-based e-commerce retailers and artisans to showcase their products and their e-commerce businesses in traditional brick-and-mortar retail venues in Freeport.

Through the Town of Freeport's networking, Al Yebba was introduced to Becky McKinnell, owner and president of iBec Creative, www.iBeccreative.com, an award-winning e-commerce agency based in Portland, Maine and owner/founder of Wildwood Oyster Company, www.wildwoodoysterco.com, a handcrafted leather hand-bag and accessories line.

McKinnell will create product displays in storefront windows in Freeport Village Station, home to the LL Bean Outlet, NIKE, Coach, Brooks Brothers, Old Navy Outlet and more, and in adjacent buildings on Main Street, home to outlet retailers Under Armour, Vineyard Vines, Sperry Topsider, along with Dooney & Bourke.

"Reaching the consumer on their own schedule and wherever they have time to engage has become the way forward in this challenging new environment," stated McKinnell. "Thanks to the iBec Creative's Maine Gift Guide window displays, window shopping has been transformed from a nostalgic holiday concept, into the perfect way to connect, and purchase products that will be shipped directly to the customer. Customers now have the opportunity to connect and purchase the products in the window display by using their smart phones to capture the QR code, and there's even a digital coupon for free shipping!"

Al Yebba added that the new program targets both consumers and Maine-based retailers and artisans who can now have a genuine brick-and-mortar location to augment their e-commerce business. "We recognized that this was not only a new way to interact with our customers, but also to connect digital retailers with access to our customers with only a minimum investment. We hope to be able to use these displays as an incubator to build and maintain a waiting list of businesses ready to open new stores. Freeport Village Station can be their entry point to becoming omni-channel retailers," stated Yebba.

Freeport Village Station is located in the heart of downtown Freeport, Maine. Outlet stores now open include LL Bean Outlet, Nike Factory Store, Brooks Brothers, Carter's Babies and Kids, Oshkosh b'Gosh, Corningware Corelle & More, Lindt Chocolate, Van Heusen/Izod, Coach Factory, Oakley Vault, Sunglass Hut, Francesca's Outlet, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Talbots Outlet, Famous Footwear Outlet, Claire's, AT&T and Old Navy Outlet. Freeport Village Station offers FREE convenient covered parking with entrances on Mill Street and Depot Street. For more information, visit www.onefreeportvillagestation.com.

