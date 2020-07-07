Windrose Consulting Group Acquires Parioforma as Part of Its Global Growth Strategy to Further Enhance Its Capabilities in Non-traditional Markets

LONDON, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Windrose Consulting Group, a global lifescience commercialization strategy consultancy, has acquired Parioforma, a leader in value, access and price assessments in non-traditional markets. The acquisition strengthens Windrose's expertise in emerging markets, which has been a significant driver of growth in recent years. Read more at www.windrosecg.com

Over the past 20 years, London-based Parioforma has developed a network and conducted research across much of Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The deal will see Parioforma's Founding Director, Amy Morgan, assume the role of Head of Emerging Markets for Windrose Consulting Group. She said: "Windrose is well known for the quality of strategic support. We believe Parioforma can add to this with our substantial experience in emerging markets and are excited to join the team."

Matthew Storer, Managing Partner at Windrose Consulting Group, said: "Parioforma has been a valued partner for over a decade. They have developed an incredible understanding of healthcare systems and unparalleled network of decision makers. A third of our engagements now cover emerging markets and Parioforma is the perfect addition to further expand our capabilities in a fast growing part of the business."

Parioforma is a business consultancy focusing on non-traditional markets that delivers high quality analysis and insights to support effective decision making to clients of all sizes in the chemical, technology, life science, healthcare, pharmaceutical and CRO sectors.

Windrose Consulting Group is a leading global strategy consulting firm helping life science companies maximize the commercial value of their products. Windrose specialize in product and portfolio planning, pricing and market access strategy, and value communication.

