WindRose Health Investors Completes Recapitalization of Medical Knowledge Group, LLC

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose"), the New York-based healthcare private equity firm, announced that it has completed the recapitalization of its portfolio company, Medical Knowledge Group, LLC ("Medical Knowledge Group" or the "Company"), by investment funds managed by Court Square Capital Partners ("Court Square"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Medical Knowledge Group is an integrated, analytics-driven commercialization platform delivering healthcare provider targeted solutions on behalf of biopharmaceutical customers to maximize the commercial potential of brands and products. WindRose completed its majority investment in Medical Knowledge Group in August 2017.

"The recapitalization of Medical Knowledge Group by Court Square enables the Company's management team to continue to execute on their growth initiatives with more resources while also delivering an exceptional outcome to our investors in a short period of time," said CJ Burnes, Partner of WindRose. "We are proud to deliver a highly reputable, market-leading business to a new partner."

"WindRose has been a valued partner to Medical Knowledge Group, and we are grateful for their commitment as we expanded our analytic and commercialization capabilities," said Leon Behar, CEO of Medical Knowledge Group. "Partnering with Court Square will allow us to continue to provide significant value to our clients, while investing in the development of additional solutions that address important unmet market needs."

Curtis Lane, WindRose Founding Partner, added: "This transaction marks another successful example of how WindRose is able to proactively identify remarkable companies in targeted healthcare industry sectors. Medical Knowledge Group was the ideal platform to collaborate with as they continued to build their business through organic growth and acquisitions."

Harris Williams, LLC served as sole financial advisor, and McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal advisor to Medical Knowledge Group on the transaction.

About Medical Knowledge Group

Medical Knowledge Group is a New York based, independent analytics-driven and technology-enabled multi-channel marketing solutions provider serving marketing, medical affairs, and stakeholder relations teams at biopharmaceutical companies throughout the entire product lifecycle. Medical Knowledge Group has a diverse roster of clients ranging from niche biotech and diagnostic companies to some of the world's largest companies in the industry. The Company is an analytics-centric, strategic marketing solutions provider that partners with clients to translate the complex science and abundant data behind their brands into market shaping strategies that maximize their commercial potential.

About WindRose

WindRose Health Investors, LLC makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. We focus on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose manages over $1.2 billion in investments and is currently investing out of its fifth fund. We are based in New York City and invest in companies throughout the United States.

For more information, please email us at info@windrose.com.

Contact:

Caroline Luz

Lambert & Co.

203-656-2829

cluz@lambert.com or caroline@blicksilverpr.com

SOURCE WindRose Health Investors