Windrose Recovery announces the opening of two new addiction treatment programs in Brookfield Wisconsin

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Windrose Recovery, a family of independently owned addiction treatment programs in southeastern Wisconsin, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest programs in Brookfield, Wisconsin—Midwest Detox and Windrose Counseling.

Thoughtfully designed by an expert team of addiction, mental health and medical professionals, Midwest Detox gives those struggling with substance use disorders a private stabilization experience with respect, dignity and expertise. In its state-of-the-art location, Midwest Detox features 16 private rooms with full ensuite bathrooms, offering patients the highest level of privacy and dignity.

Windrose Counseling offers comprehensive, personalized outpatient treatment for substance dependence that addresses every aspect of each individual's journey. Both Windrose Counseling's Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) and Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) focus on collaborating with patients to implement holistic, evidence-based treatment uniquely tailored to address their needs and create healthy and fulfilling lives.

"We are extremely excited to bring these much-needed services to the community," says Ryan Schneider, Administrator of Midwest Detox and Windrose Counseling. "In a time when substance use disorders are at an all-time high and access to support services has been limited, by opening Midwest Detox and Windrose Counseling, we are providing a safe landing for individuals to reach out and explore their journey to recovery and healing."

Rather than treating alcohol and drug dependence as a standalone issue, both Midwest Detox and Windrose Counseling work with each patient to address the source of the problem and co-create a sustainable plan towards wellness and lasting recovery.

Envisioned by leading mental health and addiction professionals, Windrose Recovery is an independently owned family of addiction treatment programs in Southeastern Wisconsin providing truly personalized treatment to help individuals and their loved ones break free from the cycle of substance use disorders. What began in 2015 with the opening of The Manor, an eleven-bed residential addiction treatment center in Wisconsin's Kettle Moraine Forest, has now evolved into a full continuum of care that includes Midwest Detox for medical detoxification and Windrose Counseling for outpatient treatment services.

