Windsor Salt and Canada Steamship Lines Partner on Construction of Cutting-Edge Self-Unloading Ship

Leveraging their shared values of safety, sustainability and innovation, Windsor Salt and CSL began construction of the custom-made vessel in August 2020 after several years of collaborative planning, which included an environmental impact analysis, ship and shore personnel safety reviews, an efficiency evaluation of cargo operations, and navigational optimization.

The distinctive, purpose-designed vessel was created to service Windsor Salt's need to deliver deicing salt from its Mines Seleine salt mine on the Magdalen Islands to stockpiles in Montreal, Quebec City, and other destinations within the provinces of Quebec and Newfoundland. Windsor Salt's consistent and timely delivery of deicing salt helps keep roadways safe during the winter season across Eastern Canada.

The new vessel will bring a long-term, safe, sustainable and reliable shipping solution to the region that relies on the Mines Seleine salt mine.

"Through our partnership with CSL, we wanted to prove not only that we could – but we should strive for better – because it's important to challenge the status quo, especially when we have the opportunity to reduce our environmental impact and improve safety while delivering the deicing salt Canadians know and trust," said Tom Labash, Marine Distribution Manager for Windsor Salt.

More Sustainable Marine Transportation

Given the shipping route is located in the sensitive marine environment of the Magdalen Islands in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, Windsor Salt and CSL worked together to bring several innovations to enhance sustainability and reduce the environmental footprint of the new ship, including:

Diesel-electric tier 3 engines and a unique hull design that will contribute to cutting CO 2 emissions and improve energy efficiency;

emissions and improve energy efficiency; A ballast water treatment system that is expected to reduce the transfer of invasive species;

Quieter machinery that will reduce vessel noise to protect the area's North Atlantic right whales and other marine mammals.

Compared to the previous vessel servicing the same salt routes, the new ship is expected to emit approximately 25% less greenhouse gas emissions and 80% fewer harmful air pollutants.

Safer and More Efficient Shipping

The new ship also features several innovations to enhance efficiency and safety including:

A fixed, single point of loading system with a single hopper into which the salt is loaded, combined with a cargo handling system that eliminates the need for the vessel to shift during loading, which will improve the efficiency of cargo operations and the safety of ship and shore personnel.

A modern hull design and state-of-the-art propulsion system to enhance the maneuverability of the vessel and increase the safety of navigation in the shallow Magdalen Island channel.

"We are honoured to be joining forces with our long-time customer Windsor Salt – a visionary partner willing to make concrete commitments to integrate sustainable and safety-first choices into their supply chain," said Louis Martel, President and CEO, The CSL Group. "CSL is very excited about leading the design and construction of this pioneering ship for our customer and introducing a new level of safety and environmental sustainability in Canadian waters. We would also like to thank the Ministère des Transports du Québec for its financial contribution to the newbuild project, as part of the Ministry's program to improve the efficiency of marine, air and rail transportation. Thanks to this generous support, CSL is able to acquire and install equipment to reduce the new vessel's greenhouse gas emissions."

The keel laying ceremony for the newbuild was held at Chengxi Shipyard in Jiangyin, China, on

January 29, 2021. The vessel is expected to commence operations in the Magdalen Islands at the start of the 2022 navigation season.

For more information about the project, visit www.CX9203.com.

About Windsor Salt

K+S Windsor Salt Ltd. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire (Quebec) and employs approximately 800 people across Canada. The company's highly recognizable Windsor brand has been a part of Canadian life since 1893. Today, the Windsor portfolio includes a full range of premium products for consumers, business and industry, from culinary salts and water softening salts to deicing products and pool salts. For more information, please visit WindsorSalt.com.

Windsor Salt's Mines Seleine mine has been in operation since 1982 and employs approximately 143 people.

About Canada Steamship Lines

Canada Steamship Lines is a division of The CSL Group, the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with regional operations in the Americas, Australia, Europe and Asia, CSL delivers millions of tons of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

