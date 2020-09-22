Windstar Motors Inc. Introduces the First Zero Emission Compressed Air Engine Prototype Vehicle Coming in 2021

A new engine, powered by compressed air, aimed at both increasing fuel economy and decreasing emissions to ZERO, including air pollution and greenhouse (GHG) emissions for future cars and trucks in the U.S. Windstar Motors, Inc. will provide the clear strategy, which will allow a plan for future generations to build state-of-the-art ZERO Emission Vehicles (ZEV) within this 21st century.

Our mission is to deliver ZERO Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) technology that significantly reduces the need for fossil fuels with a conscientious commitment to responsibly assist the world with cleaning up our planet and restoring its fragile environment.

This product will be manufactured exclusively in the U.S. We are estimating creating 10,000 jobs. We want America to take the lead in assisting us to launching this compressed air engine vehicle technology. Although this technology has been around for years; we understand the great challenges that lie ahead of our country. The solutions to these clean energy and pollution mitigation challenges are not confined to the U.S. but are initiated, solved, and brought to fruition by entrepreneurs around the world.

Please take a look at the our master proposal development plan that will cover extensively our Target Market Prototype at No Cost to Government Agencies; Benefits to the Delivery Fleet U.S. and 3D Printing Automotive.

Windstar Motors, Inc. is new to all other world auto manufacturers and leaders in the environmental community. We will provide an incredible step forward for our country and a formidable way for Americans to clearly declare fossil fuel independence with ZERO emissions. This will be an incredible step forward, a formidable way for Americans to clearly declare fossil fuel independence with ZERO emissions.

Website: www.windstarmotors.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Windstar Motors, Inc.