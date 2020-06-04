Windward Life Care Earns SAGECare Certification

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward Life Care has just received another feather in its cap in time for Pride Month. San Diego County's premier aging services firm has earned a Silver Level certification with SAGECare, enhancing Windward's ability to support the needs of the county's LGBT community.

"LGBT older adults are an underserved population. Many people do not have family to support them or advocate for them as they age or cope with chronic physical or mental health issues," said Susan Valoff, LCSW, C-ASWCM, CDP, Vice President of Windward Life Care. "Our SAGECare certification demonstrates that Windward's commitment to personalized, compassionate care includes our LGBT clients, prospective clients, and referring professionals."

As a division of SAGE — the country's largest nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of LGBT older adults — SAGECare provides LGBT competency training and consulting on LGBT aging issues to organizations throughout the United States. SAGECare partners with service providers to prepare a compassionate, LGBT-competent staff to address the needs of a rapidly expanding aging population — the roughly 4 million older Americans who identify as LGBT is expected to double by 2030.

LGBT older adults face a number of barriers in receiving healthcare services, a fact that contributes to their experiencing many health and mental health problems at a higher rate. LGBT older adults are less likely to seek formal supports due to past discrimination or abuse. Surveys report older LGBT adults fear they will face harassment or unequal services in long-term care. It is thus critical that home care workers be professionally trained to work with LGBT clients so they feel comfortable and valued.

To earn SAGECare's Silver Level certification, 40% of Windward's team was trained to work with LGBT older adults. The training included the basics of what LGBT means, the societal views of LGBT people over time, and skills to work supportively with LGBT older adults.

"I want to congratulate Windward Life Care on completing our LGBT aging cultural competency training," said Timothy Johnston, Ph.D., SAGE's Senior Director of National Projects. "Windward's SAGECare credential will let existing and potential home care LGBT clients know they will be treated with dignity and respect."

Locally owned and operated, Windward Life Care recently celebrated 15 years of serving San Diego County's older and disabled adults. Windward has grown to become one of the region's most distinguished aging services providers and in 2019 earned a Top Workplaces distinction from The San Diego Union-Tribune. As members of the Aging Life Care Association®, Windward's care managers specialize in dementia care, complex family situations, mental health issues, healthcare advocacy, and helping clients age well with a sense of purpose. Its recently launched subsidiary, Windward Home Health, has added licensed skilled nursing to Windward's many services.

About Windward Life Care

Windward Life Care is San Diego County's premier aging services firm, providing Aging Life Care™ Management, expert in-home care, and skilled nursing services. Windward's discerning recruitment and rigorous training of professional caregivers set it apart from other home care providers. The interdisciplinary professional team at Windward is composed of leaders in the Aging Life Care Association®. Visit www.windwardlifecare.com to learn more.

AGING LIFE CARE™ is a trademark of the Aging Life Care Association®. Only ALCA Members are authorized to use this term to identify their services.

About SAGE

SAGE is the country's largest and oldest organization dedicated to improving the lives of LGBT older people. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in New York City, SAGE is a national organization that offers supportive services and consumer resources to LGBT older people and their caregivers. For more information about SAGECare training, visit sageusa.care.

SOURCE Windward Life Care

Related Links

https://windwardlifecare.com

