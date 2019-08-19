Windy City to Host Annual Franchise Expo Chicago, September 13-14

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its impressive inaugural 2018 event formerly named Franchise Expo Midwest, the highly anticipated Franchise Expo Chicago will commence with a new name at The Donald E. Stephen's Convention Center in Rosemont, September 13-14. As the Midwest's largest franchise expo, thousands of eager entrepreneurs and future business owners will have a unique opportunity to meet face-to-face with executives from more than 100 established franchise brands across every industry.

With Fortune 500 companies like Boeing, United Continental, McDonalds and Walgreen's calling Chicago home, its metropolitan area and surrounding cities are thriving – always attracting aspiring executives and entrepreneurs. Its 671-billion-dollar economy makes the Chicagoland area an ideal region to promote franchise expansion. Franchise Expo Chicago will showcase an exciting platform for franchisors to connect with qualified franchise prospects both in the Midwest and nationally.

"Franchise Expo Chicago has become a must-attend event for anyone seriously considering business ownership via franchising. The exhibitor space is almost at capacity, and attendees will certainly be impressed once again with the workshop and seminar-based educational programs too," said Tom Portesy, President and CEO of MFV Expositions. "I'm confident every prospect will gain a fuller knowledge of franchising's ins-and-outs and will leave wondering which handful of business-owning opportunities are best to finalize soon thereafter."

The two-day event, presented by MFV Expositions, opens its doors at 10 a.m. CST on Friday, September 13. Entrepreneurs will begin learning about potential business opportunities and explore emerging and mature franchise concepts, all while absorbing actionable business advice. Franchise Expo Chicago will offer 20 educational seminars such as "Franchising 101 – Exploring the franchise business model for aspiring entrepreneurs, veterans and diverse communities" and "How Much Money You Can Make – Understanding the key drivers of any franchise investment" as well as in-depth workshops on "The A to Z's of Buying a Franchise" and "How to Franchise Your Business." The workshops will be led by the most experienced professionals in the franchise industry, each providing detailed instruction as well as the most up-to-date practical, legal, strategic and financial insight. Attendees will also have opportunities to meet with financial experts and leading franchise consultants on the showroom floor to learn about budgeting, financing and how to match specific aspirations and skillsets.

Franchises are proving to be ideal business ownership opportunities for entrepreneurs across the country, with the annual franchise business outlook report showing the multi-billion-dollar industry provides 13.2 million jobs and $674.3 billion in direct economic output. It's projected to continue its massive growth, accounting for more than eight percent of private-sector jobs.

"I went to the franchise expo searching for a business where I could be my own boss, was a low investment and something I would enjoy doing for a living. It was there I discovered Dream Vacations. After completing due diligence including references and studying other direct competitors, I chose to partner with Dream Vacations," said a brand-new franchisee in Illinois soon after last year's expo.

MFV Expositions is still accepting exhibitor applications for Franchise Expo Chicago. Tickets to attend are free until August 24, $10 before September 12 and $20 at the door, but those who register at https://www.franchiseexpochicago.com and use promo code FISHMAN will receive complimentary entry.

About MFV Expositions

For more than 25 years, MFV Expositions Comexposium, is the world's largest producer of franchise expos. Known for its highly successful U.S.-based franchise events and overseas shows, the company offers high-quality face-to-face opportunities for franchisees and franchisors looking to grow the industry. In addition, MFV also offers access to online franchise opportunities through web-based resources. Please visit www.betheboss.com for more info.

