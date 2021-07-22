Wine Bag Gift Reusable Insulated Carrier for Wine Bottles Brand Tilvini Shares Inspiring Photos on Instagram

CERRITOS, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global wine accessory brand, Tilvini, has turned to the social media platform Instagram to share inspiring photos of wine-related themes and to showcase its popular wine bag gift reusable insulated carrier. Instagram sees approximately one billion active users every month, making it one of the most widely used social media platforms, a sure way for the brand to reach wine lovers and connoisseurs worldwide.

Find more on bag for wine bottles by visiting https://www.tilvini.com/products/wine-gifts-for-women-leather-tote-purse.

Wine Tote Bag by Tilvini

Having secured a reputation for high-end, quality products with exceptional craftsmanship, the company has hit a home run with customers impressed with functionality, esthetics, and value for money. "We are hard at work creating unique and luxurious leather gift products for everyone to enjoy," says the brand's senior spokesperson. The wine bag carrier easily doubles as an insulated picnic bag, a beautiful beach tote, an insulated water bag, a bartender bag, or the ideal gift idea for those struggling to find that special someone the perfect gift.

The wine bag reusable contains several features that make it versatile for many occasions, including:

Removable, adjustable straps with easy-to-use clips

Large rear zipper storage

Thermal lining to keep bottles cool

Removable bottle divider to keep bottles snug and prevent clanking

Premium soft leather

Two wine tumblers with lids

Bonus dust bag for storage

Reviewers have given Tilvini a consistent 5-star rating, as one customer happily shares her thoughts, "It is perfection, and the leather is so lovely. Worth every single penny. I also love the tumblers it came with and throwing in a bottle of wine on the weekends and evenings for picnics. So many people stop to compliment and ask me about my bag."

The reviewer was also impressed to coordinate the wine tote with her outfits, "They also match my Cotton Candy Tieks! All of my fellow Tieks addicts want one, too, now! I'm serious; this bag is everything! I wish I had more to use on a daily basis to match more of my shoes and outfits, but if you can only have one, then this is the pink bag of your and my dreams!"

To learn more about the Tilvini wine bag gift for that person who has everything, visit the company's official website at https://www.tilvini.com/.

Contact Name : Sofia Tilvini

Contact Phone: 1 (888) 300-1001

Contact Email: [email protected]

About Tilvini

Tilvini wine gifts are stylish, luxurious & functional. The popular Leather Wine Carrier & Tumblers enhance any wine experience. With further exciting products set to be released, Tilvini is the ultimate choice for any wine lover.

SOURCE Tilvini