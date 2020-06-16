Wine Guru Mark Oldman Brings Popular Wine Classes Online

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning wine author, speaker and tv host Mark Oldman has launched virtual wine tastings which allow participants to deepen their wine knowledge from the comfort of their own homes.

One of the food world's most popular speakers, Oldman sees the virtual tastings as a natural extension of his renowned live appearances around the world. He is a mainstay of such leading culinary festivals as the Aspen Food & Wine Classic and the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, where his events are regularly voted among the festivals' best.

"My new virtual format gives people an affordable opportunity to learn about wine from their own living rooms," said Oldman. "This is not your normal sleep-inducing 'wine seminar'. I strive to make each tasting fun, funny, incredibly informative, and, of course, interactive."

Unlike other virtual tastings, Oldman's online classes are independent and unbiased, as he is not affiliated with any winery or wine merchant. FOOD & WINE magazine says his events are "always a five-star experience" and Business Insider deems them among the "most exclusive of their kind."



Mark Oldman Virtual Wine Tastings occur every Wednesday at 8pm ET and gentle, pandemic pricing of $20/class. Participants can order the exact wines that Oldman is presenting (though this is not a prerequisite), or they are free to bring a bottle of their own. Learn more: https://www.markoldman.com/virtual-wine-tastings-mark-oldman/

Tastings are already filling up quickly. Upcoming classes include:

June 17 : "The 11 Myths of Wine"

: "The 11 Myths of Wine" June 24 : "California Dreaming"

: "California Dreaming" July 1 : "Secrets of Wine & Food Pairing

: "Secrets of Wine & Food Pairing July 8 : "Italy Mi Amore"

Oldman also does custom corporate tastings and team building events for major corporations such as Estee Lauder, Credit Suisse, and Amazon.

ABOUT WETAKEM LLC/ MARK OLDMAN VIRTUAL WINE TASTINGS

Named "one of the wine world's great showmen" by the New York Times, Mark Oldman is known for his singular ability to unravel wine's complexities with a potent blend of entertainment, style, and humor. He is author several acclaimed books, including his latest, the IACP-award winning How to Drink Like a Billionaire (Simon & Schuster). His standing invitations to the country's top food festivals and consistently sold-out events attest to his position as one of gastronomy's most captivating speakers. Visit Mark at: MarkOldman.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Wetakem

Related Links

http://www.markoldman.com

