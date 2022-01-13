Wine Guru Mark Oldman Launches New Virtual Wine Classes

"Bevinars have been so popular because they not only greatly expand one's knowledge of wine," says Oldman. "But they do so with my 'nuggets-oriented' approach that attendees find entertaining, fun, and a fresh upgrade from the typically dry and dusty wine presentation".

WGN Radio recently recognized what it calls the "Bevinars phenomenon" and the classes have been seen in Food & Wine magazine, ABC News, and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Bevinars participants can order the exact wines that Oldman is presenting (though this is not a prerequisite) through special Bevinars kits available at Wine.com, or they are free to taste along with bottles of their own. After each interactive virtual class, registrants have exclusive access to the video recording, ideal for those who miss a class or want to experience it again.

To learn more or to register for next week's classes, please visit: https://www.bevinars.com/virtual-wine-classes/

Bevinars also does custom corporate tastings and team building events for dozens of major institutions and corporations such as Estee Lauder, Credit Suisse, and Amazon Prime Video.

ABOUT BEVINARS

Founded by leading wine expert Mark Oldman, Bevinars brings an unrivaled blend of knowledge and entertainment to the stuffy world of wine. The same "wine speak without the geek" (Bon Appétit), "five-star" (Food & Wine), "fresh, funny" (People) approach that imbues Oldman's award-winning books and sold-out live events are now animating Bevinars virtual wine classes. To learn more, visit: http://www.Bevinars.com.

SOURCE Bevinars