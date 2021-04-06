Wine Logistics Market to grow by $ 4.18 Billion | COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, & Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio
120-page report and in-depth TOC of the Wine Logistics Market by service (transportation and warehousing and value-added services) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Apr 06, 2021, 08:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global wine logistics market is expected to grow by USD 4.18 billion, exhibiting a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio's latest market report. Based on our research, the air freight and logistics sector witnessed a negative impact due to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also throws light on the pre- and post-impact of COVID-19 on businesses.
The transportation segment will generate maximum revenue in the wine logistics market, owing to the proliferation of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores. In terms of geography, North America will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the increasing popularity of different premium varieties of wines in the region.
Wine Logistics Market: Major Growth Drivers
The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:
- Rising demand for wine in China
- Increasing demand for bulk shipment in global wine trade
- Growing global wine market
In addition, the report identifies the growing online wine retailing as a major trend in the wine logistics market. Faster delivery and competitive prices offered by e-commerce platforms have fostered the growth of online retailing. Numerous wine manufacturers are entering online retail platforms to increase the availability of their products and grow the customer base. This trend is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to market players during the forecast period.
Wine Logistics Market: Key Vendor Offerings
CTI Logistics Ltd: The company offers wine storage and Temperature Controlled Storage services for Perth and Western Australia.
CWT Pte. Ltd.: The company offers wine storage facilities with a wine vault that can be accessed through the Wine vault app.
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG: The company offers a wide range of Transport solutions for the global beverage market.
JF HILLEBRAND GROUP AG: The company offers various packaging solutions such as full containers, bottles, cases, pallets, flexitanks, ISO tanks, and other products.
Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.: The company offers certified wine cellars in Hong kong, international freight forwarding, bonded operations, and extensive local distribution services.
Reasons to Buy Wine Logistics Market Report:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist wine logistics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the wine logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the wine logistics market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wine logistics market vendors
