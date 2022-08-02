Wine Market in India to Record a 29.30% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Domestic Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

Browse for the full market research Report " Wine Market in India by Sales Type and Wine Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " - Technavio

Wine Market in India : Market Dynamics

Major Driver - Increasing use of online sales channels to drive growth

The availability of online stores and online specialty retailers provides a wide range of choices to consumers in addition to online shopping conveniences.

The increasing use of online channels for purchasing products is likely to drive the growth of the wine market in India . The presence of strong online distribution channels and platform providers is expected to boost the growth of online sales.

. The presence of strong online distribution channels and platform providers is expected to boost the growth of online sales. The increase in the use of online sales channels is expected to create new opportunities for vendors where they can target customers without geographical boundaries, improve operational efficiencies, and provide customized products to consumers. Thus, the growing adoption of online sales channels will increase the profit margins of wine vendors, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the wine market in India

Major Challenges - Growing incidence of alcohol abuse and alcohol-related accident impede growth

The growing incidence of alcohol abuse and alcohol-related accidents, especially among the younger population, has led to many regulatory and social organizations launching campaigns against alcohol consumption and players to prevent this.

The increasing preference for non-alcoholic beverages, such as health drinks, is also affecting the growth of the market in the country.

The stringent advertising restrictions on alcoholic beverages, along with increasing campaigns against alcohol consumption in India , can hamper the growth of the wine market in India .

To know about other drivers & challenges - Request a sample now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Wine Market In India report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Wine Market In India Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The port wine market share is expected to increase to USD 157.04 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13%.

share is expected to increase to USD 157.04 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13%. The predicted growth for the organic wine market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 4.60 billion at a progressing CAGR of 8.32%.

Wine Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 19.78% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 274.00 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.30 Performing market contribution India at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chateau d Ori, Fratelli Wines Pvt Ltd., Good Drop Wine Cellars Pvt Ltd., Grover Zampa Vineyards Ltd., KRSMA Estates Pvt. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mandala Wines, RENAISSANCE Winery Pvt. Ltd., Sula Vineyards, and Vallonne Vineyards Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Consumer Stables Market " Research Reports

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Sales type

Market segments

Comparison by Sales type

Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Imported - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Sales type

Market Segmentation by Wine type

Market segments

Comparison by Wine type

Red - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Fortified - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

White - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Sparkling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Wine type

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Chateau d Ori

Fratelli Wines Pvt Ltd.

Good Drop Wine Cellars Pvt Ltd.

Grover Zampa Vineyards Ltd.

KRSMA Estates Pvt. Ltd.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Mandala Wines

RENAISSANCE Winery Pvt. Ltd.

Sula Vineyards

Vallonne Vineyards Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research Methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio