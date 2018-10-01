Wine Road Kicks Off Event Season With 20th Annual Wine & Food Affair

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Road, an association of wineries and lodgings in Northern Sonoma County, announces their upcoming 2018 – 2019 event season featuring three signature annual events: Wine & Food Affair, Winter WINEland and Barrel Tasting. All three events allow guests to visit participating wineries stretching across Sonoma County's Alexander, Dry Creek, and Russian River Valleys throughout the event weekend.

Tickets are now on sale for the 20th Annual Wine & Food Affair in November.

Wine Road's event season kicks off with the 20th Annual Wine & Food Affair, November 3-4, 2018, 11am – 4pm, featuring two full days of tantalizing food and wine pairings along the Wine Road. Each participating winery offers a taste of gourmet cuisine prepared by a local culinary artist paired with the wine of their choice. Popular pairings in past years include Bacon Fudge Brownies with Syrah Port; New England Clam Chowder with Chardonnay; Mac & Cheese with Pulled Ham paired with Pinot Noir; and Braised Meatball Sliders and Zinfandel. Advance tickets are now on sale online for the weekend ($80), Sunday only ($60), and Designated Driver ($30).

After the hectic holidays, the first event of 2019 is Winter WINEland, January 19-20. This "all about the wine" event that provides the perfect winter escape in which visitors can enjoy a less crowded wine country tasting adventure. Advance tickets will begin online on November 6, 2018 and are $45 for the weekend, $35 for Sunday only, and $5 for designated drivers.

Lastly, Wine Road will host their 42nd annual Barrel Tasting Weekends, March 1-3 and 8-10. The event offers two weekends of barrel sampling and the opportunity to purchase "futures," essentially a chance to buy, often at a discount, a wine that is still aging in the barrel. Advance tickets to Barrel Tasting will go on sale online Sunday October 7, 2018 and are $50 for the weekend, $40 for Sunday only, $5 for designated drivers.

The Wine Road is a travel resource for those looking to visit the region, which is famous for its renowned wine producers and cuisine, scenic beauty, and wine country lifestyle. Made up of 200 wineries and 54 lodgings throughout the Alexander, Dry Creek, and Russian River valleys in Sonoma County, something is always going on along the Wine Road.

