WineBid Doubles Regional Sales Staff with the Massive Expansion of the Digital Wine Market

SEATTLE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine collectors and sellers can now bring their wines to the fast-growing online wine auction marketplace even more quickly with WineBid's addition of regional account managers in the Rockies, the Southeast, New England, the Mid Atlantic, the Midwest and Hong Kong regions. WineBid's newly expanded regional sales staff helps sellers maximize the value of their collections and get their wines to market more easily and quickly than ever, by enabling them to connect with highly trained and experienced wine consignment experts in their own cities.

"To take advantage of the massive growth of the digital wine marketplace, wine collectors and sellers want a faster and more convenientpath to market for their wines," stated WineBid CEO Russ Mann. "WineBid has always delivered the fastest and most convenient service from appraisal to auction sale to receipt of proceeds. With our newly expanded team located across the country, our sellers can move their wines to market in days, which means they also see payment much faster."

WineBid is further accelerating its growth in 2021 after a pandemic year in which the company achieved record, double-digit revenue growth and doubled its profitability. The new regional account managers will expand its white-glove consignor services that already saw significant augmentation last year with the debut of Overtime Bidding to increase realized hammer prices, the introduction of value-enhancing 360º Bottle Presentation, the integration of ACH consignor payments and the launch of WineBid Wallet Payments. All these features are designed to maximize the value of the consignor collections and more quickly deliver seller proceeds.

The new WineBid account managers join a team of wine auction professionals already located in the Northeast, Southeast, and the Southwest. In addition to working with consignors across the country, WineBid's growing team of regional account managers will also continue to offer the Trade Support Program that in 2020 helped many restaurants, wineries, and wholesalers offer collections and inventory in response to the need to trim or reposition wine lists and quickly access liquidity.

Founded in 1996, WineBid is the largest and longest standing online auction for fine and rare wines, with more than 140,000 registered bidders worldwide. New WineBid LLC is based in Seattle, WA, with operations in Napa, CA.

