Wines 'Til Sold Out (WTSO.com) Launches Premium Subscription Service

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wines 'Til Sold Out (WTSO) debuts a new kind of wine club subscription, the WTSO Monthly Subscription experience. In the monthly shipments, wine enthusiasts of all levels are invited to sip on 2-3 premium selections that are meticulously chosen. It highlights some rare, luxurious wines from around the world and their stories — all at a discount price that WTSO is known for providing to customers. Each set is available at the low rate of $99.99 per month. Included in the subscription service is a live virtual class, where members are encouraged to be interactive with professionals and among the community. On top of that, there's expected to be many more exclusive events for this group.

The series to kick off the launch is a duo of Brunello. This popular Italian wine is a favorite with its 2 year minimum oak-aging process bringing out the best of the cherry flavors and a layered finish. The release of Brunellos, after a mandatory five-year period from the harvest, keeps fans anticipating each new vintage from the Tuscan vineyards. All members who subscribe during the first month will receive a limited-edition gift box. The special offer is valued over $200 and contains deluxe gifts from WTSO's partners such as Repour Wine Savers and Gabriel-Glas.

"WTSO has a reputation of sourcing wines that meet high standards and making them widely available to consumers across the country. Our customers have expressed interest in learning the true value of wines they're drinking. We're listening because I think it's important to know and understand how they're made, the terroir, and differences in quality. This new membership extends our mission of providing accessibility to purchase and learn the narratives of all these fine wines. It makes drinking them that much more special," says Joe Arking, Co-Founder and CEO of Wines 'Til Sold Out.

The WTSO Monthly Subscription comes from a history of curated wine experiences that the company has developed and transformed over the years. In 2016, they introduced Weekly Tasting sets handpicked by wine partners from around the country. Together with these industry experts, they brought wine education directly to the customer through a robust YouTube channel . During the height of the pandemic of 2020, the company launched WTSO Live to bring the community together via Zoom through these curated sets. With the rise of video conferencing, this new virtual format greatly expanded the reach and convenience of the educational series.

Running off the success of WTSO Live, the new signature tasting series takes it all to the next level. Each month provides a unique opportunity to bring the labels to life. The subscription offers an easier way to gain access into the wonderful world of wine. For instance, WTSO Monthly Subscription events hope to offer direct connection and conversations with the winemakers themselves, as well as other industry professionals. In addition, there's direct access to the company's in-house wine expert for further recommendations.

Current host, Marc Supsic, is a professional certified by institutions like the Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) and UC Davis California. He says, "I'm excited to be directly engaged with the wine community that WTSO built. We're going to spend time with some fantastic wines that are not readily available unless you subscribe to a specific winery. The WTSO Monthly Subscription provides more access to those same prestigious brands with less fees. They're really special wines, and I'm glad to be a part of this new journey."

After the inaugural Brunello set, the series is slated to feature wines that will pair perfectly with seasonal holiday plans. Subscribers can be prepared to welcome Autumn with Cabernet Sauvignon, Champagne, and Burgundy wines.

For more information and to view a special introductory offer for the first shipment, visit wtso.com/wine-subscription . Learn more by following WTSO on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and Instagram .

About Wines 'Til Sold Out (WTSO.com)

Wines 'Til Sold Out (WTSO) has a mission to create a first-class wine experience by providing accessibility to wine enthusiasts across the United States. At the core of WTSO is strong, lasting relationships throughout the industry to source a great variety of high-quality wines at the best prices. With a vast network of experts, they provide detailed knowledge and foster an engaged wine community. Known for their dedication to customer service, WTSO stands behind their brand and products by backing each and every experience with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

