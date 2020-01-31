Wing Squad Introduces Delivery Ony Restaurant Concept

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurateur Robert Earl, founder of Virtual Dining Concepts, is doubling-down on restaurant delivery service by launching Wing Squad. The delivery-only restaurant provides customers wings, sides and sweets directly to them – exclusively via food delivery services including GrubHub, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates.

Wing Squad's initial rollout includes the following cities (and nearby participating neighborhoods): Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Palo Alto, Orlando, San Diego, Seattle and Washington D.C. Additional locations will be added regularly, consumers looking for them should search within one of the food delivery services mentioned above.

"Food delivery has quickly become an everyday occurrence for many people, so I created Wing Squad as part of my Virtual Dining Concepts network," said Earl. "Wing Squad will be delivery only, which allows us to launch from a wide range of locations. With this business model, the sky is the limit."

The reduction of traditional labor and overhead costs are slashed by utilizing existing restaurants and delivery services, meaning Wing Squad is able to provide a superior product to consumers (Wing Squad's wings have no antibiotics or preservatives), at an affordable price. The unique and on-brand packaging will capture the diner's attention by providing an Instagram-worthy photo opportunity along with a great meal, whether it's for lunch, the big game, a study break or late-night snack.

The online menu at Wing Squad will offer wings in six different flavors, including BBQ, Honey Garlic, Cajun, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Chili, and Buffalo, an option of sides including mac & cheese, two salads, chips, celery & carrots, and dressings. As for dessert options, the menu will include chocolate cake, chocolate chip cookie or chocolate chip brownies.

For additional information on Wing Squad, visit www.wingsquad.com and follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Click Here for Photos

About Wing Squad

