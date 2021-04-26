Wingnuts: A Field Guide to Everday American Extremism

RENO, Nev., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do NOT read this book if you want your passionate convictions admired or your enemy's stupidity mocked. Do NOT read this book if you have emotionally charged reactions to hot-button topics like trigger warnings, cancel culture, patriotism, fake news, internet thought police, and gun control.

But if you ARE ready to think rationally and calmly about the opinions you hold as well as those held by your antagonists, it's time to read Wingnuts.

Wingnuts Cover Photo Credit: Matt Bieker

Pithy, humorous, and chock-full of shockingly commonsense wisdom, David Michael Slater strikes blow after devastating blow against the unreasonable thinking that now dominates our most critical political & cultural conversations.

Conservatives and liberals, righties and lefties, Democrats and Republicans, all come in for an equal-opportunity flogging in this book on political freedom. In it, Slater identifies forty vitally important social ideas and compellingly articulates how and why they've been hijacked by three types of extremists.

If his clarion call for a return to compromise in "the radical center" inspires enough people, it might just save democracy itself.

David Michael Slater is a veteran middle and high school teacher who was named Educator of the Year by the City of Beaverton, Oregon. He is also an acclaimed author of over 20 books for children, teens, and adults. His work for children includes the picture books Cheese Louise!, The Boy & the Book, and Hanukkah Harvie vs. Santa Claus; the early chapter book series Mysterious Monsters, which is in development for animation; and the teen series, Forbidden Books. His young adult novel, Sparks, releases in the fall of 2021. David's work for adults includes the comic-drama Fun & Games, which the New York Journal of Books called "hilarious" and the highly praised We're Doing It Wrong: 25 Ideas in Education That Just Don't Work—And How to Fix Them. David teaches in Reno, Nevada, where he lives with his wife and son.



You can learn more about Slater and his work at www.davidmichaelslater.com.



Wingnuts: A Field Guide to Everyday Extremism in America

Sunbury Press

Release Date: May 4th, 2021

ISBN-13: 9781620065068

Available everywhere books are sold

Reviews:

This is a delightful book, and I encourage the very few Americans who still have half a brain left to buy it immediately. -Morris Berman, Author of Why America Failed, Are We There Yet? and other works

Bad thinking and unreasonable opinions are awarded more credibility now than at any time in recent history. Slater's book is a vital corrective to all manner of extreme and ill-conceived views of the political right and left. It should be required reading on every college campus and in the editorial offices of Fox News and MSNBC. - Steven Schier, Congdon Professor of Political Science, Carleton College, Coauthor of Polarized: The Rise of Ideology in American Politics

