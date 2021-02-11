Wingstop Brings Fan Favorite "Remix" Flavors Back to Menus Nationwide Beginning Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day marks a hallmark event for Wingstop as fans look to share flavor with the ones they love. This year, fans can stay in, relax, and get Wingstop's bold distinctive flavor via delivery or carryout, now with three of the top remixes, back by popular demand.

Although the remixes originally appeared for a very limited time in July 2019 in celebration of Wingstop's 25th anniversary, these flavor remixes truly got their start on social media when fans posted about combining two Wingstop flavors to make their own unique flavor. Wingstop gave the remixes a try and decided that many of them truly were a match made in heaven; however, three stood as clear winners to both the brand and the fans.

Hot Lemon: This remix of the classics adds the kick of Original Hot to the beloved Lemon Pepper seasoning, creating a combo that's equal parts zesty and spicy.

This remix of the classics adds the kick of Original Hot to the beloved Lemon Pepper seasoning, creating a combo that's equal parts zesty and spicy. Bayou BBQ: Inspired by the flavor-mixing voodoo of New Orleans wing lovers, this flavor combines Hickory Smoked BBQ with a spike of Cajun seasoning.

Inspired by the flavor-mixing voodoo of wing lovers, this flavor combines Hickory Smoked BBQ with a spike of Cajun seasoning. Lemon Garlic: The Romeo and Juliet of the flavor world – often kept apart, but meant to be together. Garlic Parmesan wings have been united with iconic Lemon Pepper, kissed with savory goodness.

"The fans are always at the center of everything we do, so we're continually listening to their feedback on social media and the demand for the return of these flavors was made clear across the nation," said Wingstop Chief Marketing Officer Christina Clarke. "Wingstop is a top destination for Valentine's Day – a time that's all about who and what you love. We love the fans and we know they love these remixes, which makes Valentine's Day perfect for their reintroduction."

Inspired by the outpouring of flavor mentions on social media, Wingstop identified thousands of social posts dating back to 2019 that referenced these flavor remixes and asked for their return. As a surprise and delight, Wingstop will honor select fan requests by turning their social posts into promo codes for $10 off so they can enjoy their favorite remix at their leisure, on the house. Something the brand is calling "Return the Flavor" – you know, like "return the favor," but better.

Wingstop's Hot Lemon, Bayou BBQ, and Lemon Garlic flavor remixes will be available nationwide beginning February 14 through June 21. For more information, visit Wingstop.com.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises approximately 1,500 restaurants worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. The Wingstop menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

As of the third fiscal quarter in 2020, Wingstop had achieved year-to-date systemwide sales growth of 29.6%, positioning the Company to be on pace to deliver its 17th consecutive year of positive same-store sales growth, and since its initial public offering, Wingstop has achieved over a 600% total shareholder return. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, its system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for more than 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count. During the third fiscal quarter in 2020, Wingstop generated 62.0% of its sales via digital channels including Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app.

A key to Wingstop's success is The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. This value system extends to its environmental, social, governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

The Company has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's "150 Strongest-Growing Franchises" and "The World's Best Franchises" (2020), Franchise Business Review's "Top Food Franchises" (2020), Nation's Restaurant News' "Top 200 Restaurant Chains" (2020), Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" (2020), Global Franchise Awards' "Best Food & Beverage Franchise" (2020), and named to The Stevie Awards for Great Employers (2020).

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter and Instagram and at Facebook.com/Wingstop. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

Media Contact

Megan Sprague

972-331-9155

[email protected]

Click here for media assets

Investor Contact

Alex Kaleida and Susana Arevalo

972-331-8484

[email protected]

SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.

Related Links

https://www.wingstop.com

