Wingstop Delivers Flavor in the Form of Five Free Wings this National Chicken Wing Day

Fans can visit Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app on the foodie holiday to redeem their free flavor at participating locations, with any qualifying purchase. Orders can be enjoyed through dine in or carryout, and for wings delivered directly to your door, a $10 minimum purchase applies.

"Whether it's your first time trying Wingstop or you're a loyal fan, we're giving value back to the masses through a five free wing deal to celebrate the universal love for flavor and wings," said Stacy Peterson, Wingstop's Chief Revenue and Technology Officer. "But we're not stopping there. Wingstop is giving back to the communities we serve with each offer redemption triggering a donation to Wingstop Charities to support local youth in the pursuit of their passions."

In partnership with its franchisees – whom Wingstop calls its brand partners – the brand will donate one dollar, up to $100,000, to Wingstop Charities with every free wing redemption on July 29, to further education, arts, sports and career development amongst youth in the communities the restaurants serve.

Celebrating the holiday with friends? Snag five free wings in addition to Wingstop's Triple Meal Deal for only $17.99. Complete with boneless wings, classic wings, and tenders in fans' choice of three flavors, two dips and a large fry, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 1,700 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and thigh bites, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2021, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 20.2% year-over-year to approximately $2.3 billion, marking the 18th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, our system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,791 as of March 26, 2022. During the fiscal quarter ended March 26, 2022, Wingstop opened 60 net new restaurants, an increase of 13.4%, and announced domestic same-store sales increased 1.2%. During the fiscal quarter ended March 26, 2022, Wingstop generated 62.3% of sales via digital channels including Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app, with a goal of digitizing 100% of transactions.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

Rounding out a strong year in 2021, the Company was ranked #1 on Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" and #22 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," maintained its certification as a Great Place to Work, was named as a finalist for The Innovation SABRE Award's Best New Product/Brand Launch category for its Thighstop campaign, and named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

