Wingstop Opens Milestone 1,500th Restaurant

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning wing concept, celebrates the opening of its 1,500th restaurant, located at 8675 W. Rome Blvd. in Las Vegas. This major milestone follows the news of Wingstop's 43 net new openings for Q3 2020 and adjusted guidance, increased from 120 to 130 net new openings to now 135 to 140 net new openings for 2020.

"The strength of our development pipeline is key for long-term success as we grow the brand to achieve our stated goal of 6,000 plus global restaurants and continue building a top 10 global restaurant brand," chairman and CEO Charlie Morrison said. "We're excited about the acceleration we're seeing in development and are honored that the 1,500th location is that of our long-term brand partners at Far West Restaurant Group LLC."

The 1,500th Wingstop restaurant is franchised by Far West Restaurant Group LLC and CEO Danny Sonenshine. Far West Restaurant Group LLC has been a Wingstop brand partner since 2005 with 61 locations across Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego and Seattle.

"I would personally like to thank Danny, his wife, Kerri, and the entire team for their commitment to Wingstop over the past 15 years," Morrison said. "I greatly value their continued partnership and the important role this team has had in Wingstop's successful history."

The new Las Vegas location on Rome Blvd. is currently open for carryout and delivery via Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app. Fans can get their flavor fix from 10:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Sunday.

Wingstop is an international brand with locations in 44 states and nine countries outside of the U.S.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises 1,500 restaurants worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In 2019, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 20.1% year-over-year to $1.5 billion, marking the 16th consecutive year of same store sales growth, and Wingstop achieved over 400% shareholder return since its 2015 initial public offering. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, its system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for more than 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,500. In February 2019, the Company launched its new tagline and creative campaign "Where Flavor Gets Its Wings" and continued the rollout of national delivery. During the fiscal quarter ended September 26, 2020, Wingstop generated 62.0% of sales via digital channels including Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app.

The Company has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's "150 Strongest-Growing Franchises" and "The World's Best Franchises" (2020), Franchise Business Review's "Top Food Franchises" (2020), Nation's Restaurant News' "Top 200 Restaurant Chains" (2020), and Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" (2020).

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter and Instagram and at Facebook.com/Wingstop. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

Media Contact

Megan Sprague

972-331-9155

[email protected]

To download photos of Wingstop assets including restaurant images and logo, please click here.

SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wingstop.com

